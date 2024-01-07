There was pizza, accompanied by light snacks. There were various beverages, some already made, some to be mixed. There was camaraderie ... a lot of schmoozing as guests played social catch-up. There were Mabel and Sonny, the two adorable white Labrador retrievers, diligently searching the floor under and around the pizza table in hopes of finding dropped crumbs. There was music.

And yes, once again there was a little table dancing at the yearly In Between Party, the between-Christmas-and-New-Year's bash hosted by Eric McDaniel and Dr. Chad Rodgers. The 2023 edition took place Dec. 28 at the couple's home -- "The House of Labrador" -- in Little Rock's Robinwood neighborhood and drew a large crowd.

The party was divided into three segments: Two hours of "light music ... good conversation, refreshments, nosh[ing]." Two hours of "pick up the pace" with "drink, food and lively music by D.J. Unexpected," aka Angela Nichols. Then, two-plus hours of "crank it up." The latter segment involved the hosts and at least one guest doing the traditional dancing on the low, round wooden table that has become a staple of the event.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams