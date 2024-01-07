Jan. 6 anniversary passes quietly in D.C.

WASHINGTON -- Three years after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, many Republicans have endorsed Donald Trump's presidential bid, although many of the same Republicans in Congress had blamed Trump for the attack when it happened. The support for Trump starkly highlights the divisions in the aftermath of the riot and frames the question about whose definition of governance will prevail.

The third anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack comes during a tense period in American politics and with the start of the presidential nominating contests just over a week away.

Trump's persistent claims that the election of 2020 was stolen -- which has been rejected in at least 60 court cases, every state election certification and by the former president's one-time attorney general -- continue to stay relevant as he seeks a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Biden, speaking Friday near Pennsylvania's Valley Forge, commemorated Jan. 6, saying on that day "we nearly lost America -- lost it all."

While Congress returned that night to certify the election results, Biden said Trump is now trying to revise the narrative of what happened that day -- calling the rioters "patriots" and promising to pardon them. And he said some Republicans in Congress were complicit.

"When the attack on Jan. 6 happened there was no doubt about the truth," Biden said. "Now these MAGA voices -- who know the truth about Trump and Jan. 6 -- have abandoned the truth and abandoned the democracy."

At the Capitol, without much ceremony Saturday, it was the last time the anniversary passed before Congress is called upon again, on Jan. 6, 2025, to certify the results of the presidential election.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Maryland Democrat who led Trump's impeachment over the riot, said Biden's 306-232 electoral victory in 2020 remains "the hard, inescapable, irradicable fact that Donald Trump and his followers have not been able to accept -- to this day."

Raskin envisions a time when there will be a Capitol exhibit, and tours for visitors, to commemorate what happened Jan. 6, 2021. Five people died during the riot and the immediate aftermath, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police.

All told, 140 police officers were injured in the Capitol siege, including U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick who died later. Several others died later by suicide.

One officer, Harry Dunn, has announced he is running for Congress to "ensure it never happens again."

More than 1,200 people have been charged in the riot, with nearly 900 convicted, including leaders of the extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who are serving lengthy terms for seditious conspiracy.

Trump has called Jan. 6 defendants "hostages" and said there was so much love at the "Stop the Steal" rally he held near the White House that day before he encouraged the mob to march down Pennsylvania Avenue, assuring he would be with them at the Capitol, though he never did join.

Allies of Trump scoff at the narrative of Jan. 6 that has emerged. Mike Davis, a Trump ally sometimes mentioned as a future attorney general, has mocked the Democrats and others for turning Jan. 6 into a "religious holiday."

Republican Kevin McCarthy, who went on to become House speaker, had called Jan. 6 the "saddest day" he ever had in Congress. But McCarthy, R-Calif., who retired last month, endorsed Trump for president and said he would consider joining his cabinet.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said he would back whoever becomes the Republican Party nominee, despite a scathing speech at the time in which he called Trump's actions "disgraceful" and said the rioters "had been fed wild falsehoods by the most powerful man on Earth because he was angry he lost an election."

Asked about Trump's second-term agenda, GOP lawmakers brushed off his admission that he would be a dictator on "day one."

"He's joking," said Trump ally Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

"Just bravado," said Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. "There's still checks and balances."

