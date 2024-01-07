All states have issues

Your faceless, nameless editorialists along with Mike Masterson and other of your columnists never tire of taking shots at larger states that are under Democratic control. They believe little ol' Arkansas is far more wholesome than these other states that are filled with "urban rot," as they keep saying.

The latest example is your unsigned editorial of Jan. 3, which makes Oregon sound like a precinct of hell. Yes, places like Portland have real problems. And, yes, they were mistaken to decriminalize all of these drugs. But this editorial has some incorrect and misleading statements. In the light of day it appears that Arkansas' crime rate is worse than Oregon's. Little Rock's crime rate is far greater than Portland's. Since Portland is more than three times the size of Little Rock, this is remarkable.

My wife and I just returned from a long visit with our son in Oregon. We were very impressed by several quality-of-life issues in which Oregon appears to rank better than Arkansas: quality of roadways and infrastructure, educational level, health care, teen pregnancy, wages, poverty--well, just about everything. And did I mention that Oregon has no sales tax?

All of this virtue signaling from your editorialists and columnists is unwarranted. Lots of cities in Republican-controlled states such as Tulsa have crime rates that are off the charts. There are things to appreciate about all of our states, and all of our states have problems.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Can't agree with that

The quickest way to get me to not read something on Voices is to start out with "for once I agreed with John Brummett."

BILL CORLEY

Benton

Attitude of 'despite'

I just finished reading the letters to the editor in the Jan. 5 edition of this paper. I find it difficult to argue with what the authors of the three letters voiced, although I might have presented the content differently. I mean no disrespect when I say that the authors presented a standard "hue and cry" harbored by many today.

These letters prompted me to think that there is always a variety of hues and cries. The world has a way of spewing thoughts, and exhibiting behaviors that are uncomfortable, unjust, discriminatory, life-threatening, and unproductive for the benefit of all. However, there is another stance that history shows us that is necessary and workable. That is "despite": "despite" whatever the world throws our way, we must persevere. We're coming up on Black History Month. This annual observation reminds me that it has been a despite attitude that powered a group of people kidnapped from their native land, beaten into slavery, and denied enumerable rights to continue.

Of course, there should always be pushback whenever dark voices are yelling in the public square. There should be protests, efforts to elect replacements to public office, community activism and yes, letters to the editor. There will always be those with missions that are too narrow, lacking the least bit of charity and regressive in intent. In the face of that, all of us who think to the contrary should always move forward "despite."

HOSEA LONG

Little Rock

Letter was degrading

I am writing to express disgust and disappointment at the letter on Jan. 2 titled "Fun with gymnastics." Mr. Uselton's basic message is sexist and degrading, not to mention patently offensive when he essentially says he would become a Klansman to be with these women.

I question how this letter covers a topic of general interest or public policy, and although it may not meet the legal definition of defamation and libel which you say you won't print, it certainly degrades every woman, gymnast, and even coach (by questioning a coach's potential ogling of these women).

While the Democrat-Gazette cannot control the letters it receives, you certainly control what you print. I seriously doubt you would print a letter that was obviously racist focusing on physical characteristics of people of color. Why this letter was printed is beyond me. The headline you gave it, "Fun with gymnastics," is anything but. This headline fuels a "boys will be boys, ha ha" mentality. I expect and usually get much better than this from your publication. Please apologize to gymnasts and women for your poor judgment.

ROSA FLOYD

Fayetteville

Stop bashing Trump

I see there was another Donald Trump-bashing cartoon on the editorial page Wednesday. Could we start seeing a little more Joe Biden-bashing to even out the playing field a little bit? I can't remember the last Biden cartoon I saw where you picked on the current president and some of his questionable statements, and there are a lot to choose from, on a daily basis. I've got the list here, but it would take up too much room, and maybe even a whole page.

STEVE SHIRAR

Conway

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

On partisan politics

Wish the U.S. government--all three branches--would realize that your children and grandchildren will have to live in the world your bitter, partisan politics is creating. All your walled enclaves won't save them.

Politician: Official who does what favors him/her personally regardless of what it does to the country.

Statesman: Official who does what is good for his/her country regardless of what it does to his/her political career.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce