LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: McKay Coppins to discuss ‘Romney: A Reckoning’ | Citywide cleanup set for March 9

The Atlantic writer to discuss Romney

McKay Coppins, a staff writer at The Atlantic, will discuss his new book, "Romney: A Reckoning," at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock on Feb. 29 at 6:30 p.m., according to a Central Arkansas Library System news release issued Thursday.

The biography U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican nominee for president, "illuminates the life of one of America's most fascinating political figures," the news release said. "Drawing from personal journals, emails, and exclusive interviews with Romney, his family, and his inner circle, Coppins unveils the enigmatic politician's private thoughts as he wrestles with the choices he has made over his career."

The event is free, but attendees are asked to register at cals.org.

Nate Coulter, the executive director of the library system, will moderate the discussion, which will be followed by a book signing.

Citywide cleanup to be held in March

Residents are encouraged to pick up litter with a group of friends, colleagues or church members on March 9 from 8 a.m. until noon as part of Keep Little Rock Beautiful's 15th annual citywide cleanup, according to a news release issued Friday.

The nonprofit group is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful.

Organizers will be able to provide resources like trash bags and gloves to individuals who host an area cleanup as long as they fill out an online application at keeplittlerockbeautiful.com or email info@klrb.org no later than Feb. 9, according to the news release.