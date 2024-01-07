LIVE! Music: Soccer Mommy, stepmom take over RODE House

Moody melody maker Soccer Mommy performs Jan. 13 at the Momentary in Bentonville.

Soccer Mommy (aka Sophia Regina Allison) is wrapping up her latest tour after the release of her album, "Sometimes, Forever," produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never on Loma Vista last summer. His recent behind-the-boards credits include the "Uncut Gems" movie score and The Weekend's "Dawn FM," so the pairing might seem unexpected, but the artists found a kindred creativity in utilizing memory-triggering sounds and melodies. On "Sometimes, Forever," Lopatin employs his boundless synth vocabulary and knack for meticulous arrangements to complement Allison's well-crafted compositions.

Who better to open for Soccer Mommy than orchestral dream punk band stepmom? No stranger to Northwest Arkansas audiences, the Oklahoma City-based quintet has performed with locals such as The Phlegms and Modeling, among others.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the concert in RØDE House at The Momentary in Bentonville. Tickets are $30-$50 at themomentary.org/calendar/soccer-mommy.

Musicians for Suicide Awareness

Led by Michael Beasley, a father who lost his son to suicide, this program is meant to bring people together to raise awareness and bring support and information for those facing these issues. Locals Jesse Dean, Strange Brew with Isaiah Walford, the Toe Funk Jam band and the Mystic Rhythm All Stars will play music. The event will be from 6-10 p.m. Jan. 8 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville.

In addition to music, Northwest Arkansas Musicians Connection and NWA Harm Reduction will give presentations during the event. NWA Harm Reduction will also offer support and information on suicide prevention and awareness. The Human Experience will be there offering information on Reiki.

Admission is $10 at the door or at Eventbrite. If you can't make it, but want to donate go to nwamc.org.

BENTONVILLE

Meteor Guitar Gallery -- The Time Keepers Classic Rock, 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Songwriters in the Round "duos" with One Penny Shy and March to August, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18; Wunderpus featuring Amie Bishop, 8 p.m. March 15.

The Momentary -- eTown Live Radio Taping: Langhorne Slim and Briscoe, 7 p.m. Jan. 10 and with James McMurtry and Erin Rae, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Soccer Mommy, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Astral Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Junior Brown, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; The Soul Rebels with special guest Talib Kweli, 7 p.m. Feb. 2; 3DeadIdols, Avian Alia, Lydia Newsom and DK Star God, 8 p.m. Feb. 23.

Undercroft -- Jeff Gray and the Forte Quartet, 7 p.m. Tuesdays; Randall Shreve, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; Vinyl Nights with Bentonville Radio, 7 p.m. Thursdays.

EUREKA SPRINGS

The Aud -- Old Crow Medicine Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar -- Sprungbilly, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; Patti Steel, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; March to August, 7 p.m. Jan. 13; Avery Waltz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Eureka Waters, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Meredith Crawford, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Bryan Copeland, 7 p.m. Jan. 24.

Rowdy Beaver Den -- Jeff Horton Trio, 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

Chelsea's -- Supermassive Black Holes, 8 p.m. Jan. 13.

Basin Park Hotel -- Ozark Mountain Music Festival with Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, The Hillbenders, Pert Near Sandstone, Cate Brothers, Kyle Tuttle, Handmade Moments, Stillhouse Junkies, 3 Penny Acre, The Fretliners, Chicken Wire Empire, Chucky Waggs & The Company of Raggs, Front Porch, Dance Monkey Dance!, Justin Hiltner, Reverend Hylton, John Depew, Goldpine, Ron Landis, Trevor Clark, The Nighttimeers, Casey and the Atta Boys, The Spooklights, JR Soapbox Band, Dead Man Flats, Dimetrip, March to August, Kate Kristine, Steve Jones, Dale Kellison, Mountain Alice, Jeff Lee and Korey McKelvey, Jan. 18-21. ozarkmountainmusicfestival.com

FAYETTEVILLE

American Legion Post 27 -- Sweaterfest with Dryer Fire, Obliviate, Heldtight, Death Rattle, Take//Rest and Second Life, 7 p.m. Jan. 13.

JJ's Live -- Fit for a King and The Devil Wears Prada, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; Breaking Benjamin Unplugged, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Red NOT Chili Peppers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Dylan Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; Blank 281, 7 p.m. Feb. 10; Warren Zeiders, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16; Casey Donahew, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17; Randy Rogers Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Jake Scott, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.

Morano's -- Jim Mills Easy Sunday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sundays; Brick Fields, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays.

George's Majestic Lounge -- Ozark Blues Society Bound for Beale Street, 6 p.m. Jan. 7; Musicians for Suicide Awareness, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; That 1 Guy, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11; happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m. and Friends of the Phamily, 9 p.m. Jan. 12; The Ultimate Prince Tribute, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 13; comedy night with Connor Hangsleben, 7 p.m. Jan. 14; An Evening with Lotus, 8 p.m. Jan. 17; Shlump, 9 p.m. Jan. 19; Ozark Riviera and Newco, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Leah & the Mojo Doctors, 6 p.m. and Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. Jan. 26; Gone Country, 9 p.m. Jan. 27; Colour Design, Always Tired and Chrono Wizard, 8 p.m. Jan. 28; Gary Hutchison's Bday Bash with Oreo Blue, Nac Brothers and more, 6 p.m. and Sawyer Hill, Ted Hammig & The Campaign and Modeling, 9 p.m. Feb. 2; Squirrel Flower with Greg Mendez, 7 p.m. Feb. 8.

Walton Arts Center -- Tammy Pescatelli, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Trey Kennedy, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Loston Harris Trio, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13; SoNA's The Great Unknown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Galvin Cello, 7 p.m. Jan. 30; Damn Tall Buildings, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1; Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

Smoke and Barrel -- The Salesman, Far Beyond Drunk and Hoss, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Dirt Mother, Mammoth Caravan and Ghost Hollow, 9 p.m. Jan. 20; Jesse Welles and Gardensnakes, 9 p.m. Jan. 27.

Tin Roof Fayetteville -- DJ Shemaveli, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 11; Chris Arcana, 6:30 p.m., DJ Roscoe Bodez, 8:30 p.m., Covington Creek Band, 10 p.m. Jan 12; Chris Arcana, 6:30 p.m., Covington Creek Band, 10 p.m. Jan. 13; DJ Tzonthetrack, 8:30 p.m., The Champagne, 10 p.m. Jan. 18; Leyton Robinson, 6:30 p.m., The Champagne, Jan. 19; Leyton Robinson, 6:30 p.m., DJ Reve, 8:30 p.m., The Champagne, 10 p.m. Jan. 20; Zac Hart, 8 p.m., Willie Traywick, 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25.

Kava Bar -- Songwriters in the Round with Dominic B Roy, Jeremiah Griffin and Reece Sullivan, 7 p.m. Jan. 10.

Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar -- Todd Arkyn, 7 p.m. Jan. 11; Cherise Carver, 7 p.m. Feb. 6; Meadowlark, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

Folk School of Fayetteville -- Folk Singing Club, 4 p.m. Jan. 7; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 8; original songs open mic, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9; Soldier Songs & Voices Jam and gathering, 2 p.m., then 21 & Under Jam, 5 p.m. Jan. 14; Bluegrass Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 15; Old Time Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 16; Dad Jam, 7 p.m. Jan. 20; Irish Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 22; Robert Ellis songwriting workshop and concert, Jan. 27. folkschooloffayetteville.org.

Washington County Fairgrounds -- Bonnie Montgomery, stepmom, Sad Palomino and Gardensnakes at Frost Fest, 2-7 p.m. Feb. 3.

Fayetteville Town Center -- Arkansas Gospel Chorale and HBCU Marching Band, 3 p.m.; Akeem Kemp, Michael Fields Jr., Branjae Jackson, Lyfe Jennings and Young Joc, 7 p.m. Feb. 10.

LOWELL

The Grove Comedy Club -- Claude Stuart, Jan. 12-13; Adam Hunter, Jan. 19-20; Kevin McCaffery, Jan. 26-27; Mike Palascak, Jan. 31; David Koechner, Feb. 1-3 and Office Trivia with Todd Packer, 4 p.m. Feb. 3; Paul Varghese, Feb. 9-10; Lynne Koplitz, Feb. 14; Michael Longfellow, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17.

RIVER VALLEY

King Opera House -- Larry B Soul Experience, 7 p.m. Feb. 3.

The Bakery District -- Fort Smith Jazz Jam, 6 p.m. Jan. 18; Fort Smith Blues Jam, 1 p.m. Jan. 21.

Hero's -- Hoodookattz, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; Livewire, 8 p.m. Jan. 20; The Swade Diablos, 8 p.m. Jan. 27.

Skokos Performing Arts Center -- Ryan and Ryan, 4 p.m. Feb. 4; Portrait of Aretha, 7:30 p.m. March 2.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center -- Aaron Lewis, 7 p.m. Feb. 23; Fort Smith Symphony: Modern Moves & Epic Journeys, 7 p.m. March 2.

906 Cigar and Cocktail Lounge -- Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Jan. 25.

Fort Smith Brewing Company -- Hoppy Hour Comedy Show, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

TempleLive -- Tyler Halverson, 7 p.m. Jan. 26; Tracy Byrd, 7 p.m. Feb. 9; Saint Asonia & Black Stone Cherry, 8 p.m. Feb. 16; That Arena Rock Show, 7 p.m. Feb. 17; Marty Stuart, 8 p.m. Feb. 22; Blackberry Smoke, 7 p.m. March 1; Frank Foster, 8 p.m. March 16; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. March 21; Croche Plays Croche 50th Anniversary, 7 p.m. March 26; Hairball, 8 p.m. March 6; Creed Fisher, 8 p.m. May 3; Zach Rushing, 7:30 p.m. May 31.

Majestic Fort Smith -- Craig Wayne Boyd, 7 p.m. Jan. 12; Southhall and Them Dirty Roses, 8 p.m. April 19.

AACLive! -- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Feb. 1. aaclive.com.

Riverwind Casino -- Boyz II Men, 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Clay Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 13; Jo Koy, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Air Supply, 8 p.m. Feb. 3; Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m. Feb. 23; Jay Leno, 8 p.m. March 15. riverwind.com/events/category/entertainment/

Bricktown Brewery -- Some Guy Named Robb, 6 p.m. Jan. 27. sgnrobb.com

Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland -- Bellamy Brothers, 9 p.m. Jan. 26.

ROGERS

Pub on the Bricks -- Cherise Carver & Crimson Road, 7 p.m. Jan. 27; Blue Monday, 7 p.m. Feb. 5; Jeff Horton Trio, 7 p.m. Feb. 16.

SPRINGDALE

The Medium -- Mixtape Music Series with Conner Brogan and Yuni Wa, Jan. 17; Jacob McCoy Burton and The Adorners, Feb. 14; Matteo Cassi and Craig Colorusso, March 13; Cameron Summer and Theresa Delaplain, April 17; Joe Distrom and Patti Steel, May 15; Pura Coco and Avery Bruce, June 12.

Tontitown Winery -- Sip & Sing with the White River Band, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6; Amber & Kevin, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12; Cherise Carver and Crimson Road, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13; 96 Miles, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19; Bad Jackson, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20; Dime Box Duo, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26; Trey O'Dell, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27; Take Cover Unplugged, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS

Cherokee Casino & Hotel -- Travis Ledoyt as Elvis, 3 & 9 p.m. Jan. 12; Warrant, 9 p.m. Jan. 20.

Send your music events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.