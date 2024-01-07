Local notes: Arkansas Air and Military Museum hosts drive; Free legal aid for veterans

Wreath pickup

Wreath pickup at the Fayetteville National Cemetery has been set for Jan. 20 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers to load and unload the trailers and equipment are needed, including trucks and trailers to transport the wreaths to the drop off site.

Long handled poles are very helpful in carrying a large amount of wreaths to the trailers at one time.

Volunteers are asked dress appropriately for the weather and hard work.

Information: (479) 530-7728.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is teaming up with Arkansas Concerns of Police Officers (C.O.P.S.) to offer blood donors the opportunity to honor fallen officers and to make a lifesaving difference in the community during five Blue Blood Drives in January:

Jan. 8: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Police Department, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd in Bella Vista

Jan. 9: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Washington County Sheriff's Office, 1155 Clydesdale Drive in Fayetteville

Jan. 10: 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Benton County Sheriff's Office, 1300 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville

Jan. 11: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Arkansas State Police Troop L, 1120 W. Monroe Ave. in Lowell

Jan. 12: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Pea Ridge Police Department, 187 Slack St. in Pea Ridge

C.O.P.S. is a national nonprofit organization that provides resources to families and co-workers of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty every year. The Blue Blood Drives will be held in honor of the more than 200 Arkansas law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty in state history.

C.O.P.S. Blue Blood drives are a chance for communities to come together and donate blood in honor of fallen police officers -- and those who continue to sacrifice so much for our communities. "The Arkansas chapter of C.O.P.S. is proud to partner with our local blood provider, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, to rally the community to support area patients at our Blue Blood Drive," said Linda Craig, Arkansas C.O.P.S. President. "These community blood drives can provide healing through helping those who have been impacted by the loss of a friend, family, or co-worker in law enforcement. We are asking everyone to come together and give blood to honor the sacrifices our men and women in blue have made and to show our support in recognition of National Law Enforcement Day."

For every successful blood donation made at a Blue Blood Drive, CBCO will donate ten dollars to Arkansas C.O.P.S. In addition, all donors will receive a special C.O.P.S T-shirt, while supplies last.

Information: cbco.org/blue-blood

Free Legal Aid

There will be a walk-in clinic for veterans who need help with a civil legal need from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Homeless Program Office, 228 E. Sunbridge Drive in Fayetteville or 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks Mental Health Clinic, Building 44, 1100 N. College Ave in Fayetteville.

Civil legal services include:

Domestic services including divorce, custody and visitation, child support, modifications, paternity, adoption, name change, minor/adult guardianship, orders of protection, domestic violence and more

Housing services including landlord/tenant, evictions, housing discrimination, foreclosure, disaster relief and simple deeds

Benefits including medicaid, unemployment, social security, employment discrimination, disability rights/benefits, workers compensation and school loans

Other services include wills and estates, power of attorney, chapter 7 bankruptcy, record sealing/expungement, income tax and more.

Information: (800) 952-9243 or arlegalaid.org.

Arkansas Air and Military Museum

For the entire month of January, the Arkansas Air and Military Museum will be accepting peanut butter, toilet paper and dog/cat food as admission to the museum.

The monthly reading time at the museum will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 13 and Feb. 17.

These items will go to benefit the Community Pantry at Genesis Church of Fayetteville.The museum will be hosting its annual Sweetheart Swing Dance at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 at the museum, 4290 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. Tickets start at $25 for nonmembers.

Information: arkansasairandmilitary.com.