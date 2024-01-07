Long named Hawgs Illustrated managing editor

Christina Long has joined Hawgs Sports Network as managing editor of Hawgs Illustrated magazine.

Long will oversee the print and digital magazine devoted to the coverage of the University of Arkansas sports, which enters its 33rd year of publication this year.

"To use a sports term, Christina is a home-run hire for Hawgs Sports Network," General Manager Chip Souza said. "The experience she brings to Hawgs Illustrated will help us elevate the content to new levels for our subscribers. She will bring a fresh approach to the coverage of the University of Arkansas athletic programs both as a print publication and in our multimedia presentation."

Prior to joining Hawgs Sports Network, Long was a reporter for Gannett Media at the Greenville (S.C.) News covering Clemson sports. Before that she covered Arkansas sports for the USA Today Network and was a high school sports reporter for The Dallas Morning News.

Long graduated from the University of Missouri in 2021 with a degree in journalism and graduated from Fayetteville High School.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Hawgs Sports Network team as managing editor of Hawgs Illustrated magazine," she said. "I'm looking forward to contributing stories to WholeHogSports.com and Hawgs Illustrated, as well as our multimedia projects.

"Growing up in Fayetteville instilled in me an interest in sports that led me to a career in sports media. My passion is providing fans with unique and compelling stories about the people behind the teams they love."

The Hawgs Sports Network combines five like-minded platforms -- WholeHogSports.com, Hawgs Illustrated magazine, the Hawgs Illustrated Sports Club, Hawgs Illustrated Gameday Extra and WholeHog Radio, which includes multiple podcasts.

Long will be a regular contributor to WholeHogSports.com, a news website devoted to the Razorbacks and includes content produced by staff members for Hawgs Illustrated, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"Hawgs Illustrated is a special publication," she said. "I'm excited to continue its decades-long legacy of packaging the best Razorback sports stories and exceptional visuals in a well-crafted magazine while bringing new ideas to our coverage to better serve our readers."