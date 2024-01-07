



Man is accused of making threats

Little Rock police on Saturday afternoon arrested a man they say threatened to shoot two people.

Officers arrested Quentin Robinson, 40, about 1 p.m. near 7525 Hoffman Road, an arrest report states, after two people reported that he threatened to kill them and pointed a gun at them.

When police located Robinson, they said he had a stolen space heater in his hands. It wasn't clear from the report where he is accused of stealing it from or why he was at the address when he was arrested.

Robinson faces two felony counts each of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening as well as a misdemeanor theft-by-receiving charge. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday evening with no bail amount listed, an online inmate roster showed.



