New Chamber music events seek to make genre accessible

Kashiwagi wants to make classical music accessible

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Monica Hooper

Wild Prairie Winds bring "Southern Reverie" to Northwest Arkansas for two public performances. The wind quintet performs from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Folk School of Fayetteville. Tickets are $30 through the Chamber Music of the Ozarks website. Then Wild Prairie Winds performs a free concert from 1-2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. (Courtesy Photo)

Tomoko Kashiwagi wants to talk about chamber music, and she's inviting the audience into the conversation.

"What I really want to do is to help people understand we don't just get together and play perfectly, we actually think about things.