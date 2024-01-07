Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" --Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Quentin Fulks, a top official in President Joe Biden's reelection campaign. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Former Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press