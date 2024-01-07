NFL Capsules

Jaguars at Titans

Noon (CBS)

LINE Jaguars by 4 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 34-24; Jaguars beat Titans 34-14 on Nov. 19

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Panthers 26-0; Titans lost at Texans 26-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TITANS (RK)

(23) 97.8RUSH104.4 (18)

(9) 240.4PASS182.2 (28)

(14) 338.1YARDS286.6 (27)

(13) 22.3POINTS17.3 (28)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.TITANS (RK)

(8) 98.6RUSH109.3 (14)

(27) 245.3PASS224.1 (16)

(20) 343.8YARDS333.4 (17)

(15) 21.4;POINTS;21.7 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH The Jaguars can clinch back-to-back AFC South titles for the first time since the 1998 and 1999 seasons. But a loss would give the Texans the division title.

Vikings at Lions

Noon (Fox)

LINE Lions by 3 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 80-42-2; Lions won at Vikings 30-24 on Dec. 24

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Packers 33-10; Lions lost at Cowboys 20-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.LIONS (RK)

(27) 91.5RUSH140.1 (4)

(6) 250.0PASS255.6 (3)

(12) 341.5YARDS395.7 (3)

(22) 20.3POINTS26.9 (T5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.LIONS (RK)

(9) 100.5RUSH88.8 (5)

(18) 229.7PASS240.4 (T25)

(16) 330.2YARDS329.1 (15)

(12) 20.8POINTS23.4 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH If the Lions win and both Dallas and Philadelphia lose, they will be the NFC's No. 2 seed. Minnesota can clinch a playoff berth with a win and losses by Green Bay and Seattle, along with a loss by Tampa Bay or New Orleans.

Buccaneers at Panthers

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 4 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 25-21; Buccaneers beat Panthers 21-18 on Dec. 3

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Saints 23-13; Panthers lost at Jaguars 26-0

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(31) 87.3RUSH102.4 (20)

(15) 231.1PASS167.1 (31)

(23) 318.3YARDS269.4 (32)

(19) 21.2POINTS14.8 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(6) 93.1RUSH123.0 (23)

(32) 260.3PASS175.1 (3)

(25) 353.3YARDS298.1 (3)

(T9) 20.3POINTS25.4 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH It's all or nothing for Tampa Bay. A win gives the Buccaneers the NFC South title. However, a loss would mean they miss the playoffs and the winner of Falcons-Saints would take the division crown.

Falcons at Saints

Noon

LINE Saints by 3

SERIES Falcons lead 55-54; Falcons beat Saints 24-15 on Nov. 26

LAST WEEK Falcons lost at Bears 37-17; Saints won at Buccaneers 23-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(8) 130.1RUSH99.3 (21)

(22) 200.8PASS234.0 (12)

(18) 330.9YARDS333.3 (16)

(26) 19.0POINTS22.1 (T14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.SAINTS (RK)

(19) 115.9RUSH122.5 (21)

(8) 200.2PASS200.8 (9)

(11) 316.1YARDS323.3 (13)

(T9) 20.3POINTS19.4 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH The Falcons will try to sweep the season series against the Saints for the first time since 2016. The winner will win the NFC South if Tampa Bay loses at Carolina.

Browns at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 7 1/2

SERIES Bengals lead 52-48; Browns beat Bengals 24-3 on Sept. 10

LAST WEEK Browns beat Jets 37-20; Bengals lost at Chiefs 25-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(11) 119.6RUSH84.0 (32)

(19) 222.1PASS234.4 (11)

(11) 341.6YARDS318.4 (22)

(T8) 23.9POINTS20.9 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.BENGALS (RK)

(10) 100.6RUSH127.6 (26)

(1) 165.9PASS255.2 (29)

(1) 266.6YARDS382.8 (31)

(11) 20.7POINTS23.1 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH The Browns will be the AFC's No. 5 seed, so they are resting QB Joe Flacco and other starters today. The Bengals missed the postseason for the first time in three seasons.

Jets at Patriots

Noon

LINE Patriots by 1 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 74-54-1; Patriots won at Jets 15-10 on Sept. 24

LAST WEEK Jets lost at Browns 37-20; Patriots lost at Bills 27-21

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(28) 91.4RUSH96.2 (25)

(30) 178.1PASS189.9 (24)

(31) 269.5YARDS286.1 (28)

(29) 15.7POINTS14.6 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(24) 126.3RUSH87.4 (2)

(4) 176.9PASS217.1 (14)

(5) 303.1YARDS304.6 (6)

(18) 22.0POINTS21.8 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Bill Belichick, who could be coaching his final game with the Patriots today, is 38-11 against the Jets. New England has won 15 consecutive games against New York.

Bears at Packers

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Packers by 3

SERIES Packers lead 106-95-6; Packers won at Bears 38-20 on Sept. 10

LAST WEEK Bears beat Falcons 37-17; Packers won at Vikings 33-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(2) 145.3RUSH111.3 (15)

(27) 186.2PASS228.8 (17)

(17) 331.4YARDS340.1 (13)

(16) 21.9POINTS22.9 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARSVS.PACKERS (RK)

(1) 84.0RUSH131.6 (28)

(21) 233.4PASS212.4 (11)

(12) 317.4YARDS344.0 (21)

(20) 22.6POINTS21.3 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers can clinch a wild-card berth with a win against the Bears. Green Bay has defeated Chicago nine consecutive times. The Bears haven't beat the Packers since 2018.

Eagles at Giants

3:25 p.m.

LINE Eagles by 4 1/2

SERIES Eagles lead 93-87-2; Eagles beat Giants 33-25 on Dec. 25

LAST WEEK Eagles lost to Cardinals 35-31; Giants lost to Rams 26-25

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(9) 128.6RUSH110.3 (16)

(16) 229.3PASS161.3 (32)

(8) 357.8YARDS271.6 (30)

(7) 26.4POINTS14.9 (30)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLESVS.GIANTS (RK)

(11) 103.1RUSH132.4 (29)

(28) 249.4PASS233.3 (20)

(23) 352.4YARDS365.6 (28)

(29) 25.1POINTS24.8 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH With a win, the Eagles will take the NFC East title for the second consecutive season. There has not been a repeat champion in the NFC East since Philadelphia achieved the feat in 2001-04.

Seahawks at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 3

SERIES Seahawks lead 26-22-1; Seahawks beat Cardinals 20-10 on Oct. 22

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Steelers 30-23; Cardinals won at Eagles 35-31

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CARDS (RK)

(29) 90.1RUSH134.9 (6)

(T13) 232.6PASS180.3 (29)

(20) 322.7YARDS315.2 (24)

(T17) 21.4POINTS19.4 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CARDS (RK)

(30) 134.1RUSH143.5 (32)

(19) 231.3PASS214.0 (13)

(27) 365.4YARDS357.5 (26)

(24) 23.9POINTS27.1 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH If the Seahawks want to make the playoffs for the second year in a row, they'll need to win and for the Packers to lose to the Bears. It would be Seattle's 11th playoff appearance in 14 seasons under Coach Pete Carroll with a win.

Chiefs at Chargers

3:25 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 3 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 68-58-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 31-17 on Oct. 22

LAST WEEK Chiefs beat Bengals 25-17; Chargers lost at Broncos 16-9

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(19) 103.8RUSH95.3 (26)

(5) 252.7PASS232.6 (T13)

(9) 356.5YARDS327.9 (19)

(12) 22.4POINTS20.9 (T20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFSVS.CHARGERS (RK)

(17) 112.9RUSH112.6 (16)

(2) 172.9PASS256.3 (30)

(2) 285.8YARDS368.9 (29)

(3) 17.6POINTS24.1 (T25)

WHAT TO WATCH Chiefs QB Blaine Gabbert will make his first start since Dec. 30, 2018, when he was with the Titans and played the Colts. Gabbert gets the nod, so Patrick Mahomes can get the week off and prepare for the AFC playoffs.

Rams at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 4

SERIES 49ers lead 78-68-3; 49ers won at Rams 30-23 on Sept. 17

LAST WEEK Rams won at Giants 26-25; 49ers won at Commanders 27-10

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.49ERS (RK)

(10) 121.0RUSH141.5 (3)

(8) 244.6PASS263.1 (2)

(7) 365.6YARDS404.6 (2)

(T8) 23.9POINTS29.4 (T3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAMSVS.49ERS (RK)

(12) 105.7RUSH88.5 (T3)

(24) 234.6PASS218.3 (15)

(19) 340.3YARDS306.8 (7)

(19) 22.3POINTS17.3 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed last week and will start Sam Darnold at QB. The Rams turn to Carson Wentz under center as they have locked up a wild-card berth.

Broncos at Raiders

3:25 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 3

SERIES Raiders lead 71-53-2; Raiders won at Broncos 17-16 on Sept. 10

LAST WEEK Broncos beat Chargers 16-9; Raiders lost at Colts 23-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(17) 110.1RUSH88.3 (30)

(26) 189.0PASS196.9 (23)

(26) 299.1YARDS285.2 (29)

(T17) 21.4POINTS19.1 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(31) 137.6RUSH122.9 (22)

(22) 233.9PASS210.8 (10)

(30) 371.5YARDS333.7 (18)

(T25) 24.1POINTS19.8 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH The Raiders have won the past seven meetings and nine of the previous 10 games against the Broncos. Three of the past four meetings were decided by one possession.

Bills at Dolphins

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bills by 2 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 62-57-1; Bills beat Dolphins 48-20 on Oct. 1

LAST WEEK Bills beat Patriots 27-21; Dolphins lost at Ravens 56-19

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(7) 130.3RUSH137.5 (5)

(10) 238.1PASS271.7 (1)

(5) 368.3YARDS409.2 (1)

(T5) 26.9POINTS30.1 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(15) 110.8RUSH95.1 (7)

(7) 198.4PASS213.5 (12)

(10) 309.2YARDS308.6 (9)

(4) 18.6POINTS23.1 (T21)

WHAT TO WATCH The winner will win the AFC East title. Miami has already clinched a postseason berth. Buffalo is on the outside looking in entering today's games.