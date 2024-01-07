Oaklawn cancels all but one Sunday race, cites weekend weather

Winter weather in Arkansas goes with a racing season in Hot Springs.

After 11 days of a new meeting, dodging a bullet on Friday when snow showers dusted the city and racing went on despite only an estimated 1,500 spectators, Oaklawn Racing Casino and Resort called off Sunday’s card after one race. Ron Moquett trained and Rafael Bejarano rode the winner Mamba Out in the first race, which was delayed from the original post time of 12:30 p.m. by 55 minutes. The track was rated as good, or drying out, after 10 races in the mud Saturday.

The track ran multiple races (at least 10) all nine December dates, hence the lost date will not need rescheduling unless additional winter weather ensues.

A statement from the track sent Sunday afternoon read, “Due to our snow, rain, and freezing temperatures over this past weekend, and in an abundance of caution for both our equine and human athletes, the remainder of today’s races are cancelled. We will continue to renovate the track and prepare for next week’s racing.”

In another statement shortly after, Oaklawn President Louis Cella said, “At Oaklawn, the safety of our equine and human athletes will always take priority. In consultation with our Jockeys, Horsemen, and outside engineers, we chose to cancel the remainder of the card so that we can prepare for next week’s racing, highlighted by Saturday’s Mockingbird Stakes.”

The meet extends to Saturday, May 4, highlighted by the Grade 1 $1.25 million Arkansas Derby March 30.