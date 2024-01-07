GOLF

Kirk charges to the front

Chris Kirk two-putted for birdie from just short of the 18th green at Kapalua on Saturday, giving him a 7-under 66 for a one-shot lead in The Sentry and hardly any room for error going into the final round of the PGA Tour's season opener. Low scoring has become the norm on the Plantation course at Kapalua, even with stronger trade wind. Different about this year is the number of players with a chance. That includes 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia in his first full year on the PGA Tour and Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, both past champions at Kapalua. And it still includes Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, who didn't see many putts go in the hole and had to settle for a 71. Scheffler was still only three behind. Kirk was at 21-under 198 in his first time back at Kapalua in eight years. He was the PGA Tour's comeback player of the year in 2023 from winning the Honda Classic after having stepped away for a big part of 2019 to deal with alcoholism and depression. He starts the new year with what feels like a sprint on the side of a mountain. "You certainly can't protect anything out here, that's for sure," Kirk said. "When it's a shootout like this and the scores are really low, you just stay aggressive and just go do your thing." Bhatia, who secured his PGA Tour card through the minor leagues and then won the Barracuda Championship, took only 27 putts for the second consecutive day. His only lapse was three-putting from 60 feet for par on the 667-yard closing hole for a 66.

BASKETBALL

NBA reinstates Green

Draymond Green was reinstated by the NBA from his suspension on Saturday after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The league said Green "demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players" during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association. Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who also was suspended for five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock. The league noted Green's "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts" when handing out the most recent punishment. The four-time NBA champion also was suspended after stepping on the chest of Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis in last season's playoffs. After agreeing to a new $100 million deal with the Warriors last summer, Green lost nearly $1.9 million in salary during the suspension. Golden State's next game is today at home against Toronto.

FOOTBALL

Packers activate two

Tight end Luke Musgrave was activated from injured reserve in a move that signals the rookie's possible return from a lacerated kidney when the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears today. The Packers (8-8) also activated running back Emanuel Wilson off injured reserve on Saturday while placing safety Rudy Ford on injured reserve. They elevated wide receiver Grant DuBose from the practice squad and released cornerback David Long Jr. Green Bay can clinch a wild-card playoff berth today by beating the Bears (7-9). The Packers have won their last nine meetings with Chicago. Musgrave has missed six games since hurting his kidney in a Nov. 19 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The second-round pick from Oregon State has 33 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown this season.

HOCKEY

Kings' goalie out for season

Goaltender Pheonix Copley will miss the rest of the season for the Los Angeles Kings after he underwent knee surgery earlier this week. The Kings made the announcement on Saturday. The ACL reconstruction procedure was performed by Dr. Frank Petrigliano at Keck Hospital of USC. Copley suffered the knee injury during practice on Dec. 15 and was immediately placed on long-term injured reserve. The Kings are third in the Pacific Division with 46 points, but have gone winless in their last four games, including a pair of losses in shootouts. Copley is 4-1-2 with a 3.16 goals-against average in eight starts. Cam Talbot, who was selected to the All-Star Game earlier this week, has a 14-8-3 mark. Among goaltenders with at least 20 games played, he leads the league with a 2.10 goals against average and 92.5% save percentage.

Rookie suffers broken jaw

The Chicago Blackhawks placed Connor Bedard on injured reserve on Saturday with a broken jaw, sidelining the young center in the middle of an impressive rookie season. Bedard got hurt when he was leveled by New Jersey defenseman Brendan Smith midway through the first period of Friday night's 4-2 loss to the Devils. Nick Foligno also went on IR with a fractured left finger, adding another name to Chicago's long list of injured forwards. The 18-year-old Bedard has been Chicago's best player, living up to the hype after he was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. Heading into Saturday's action, he was leading all NHL rookies with a team-high 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

TENNIS

Gauff reaches Auckland finals

Coco Gauff will defend her title at the Auckland Classic against Elina Svitolina after beating fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in a semifinal Saturday. Gauff needed only 62 minutes to sweep past fourth-seeded Navarro and now has won 18 consecutive sets and nine consecutive matches over two years in Auckland. She has lost only 15 games in four matches so far this year. Gauff's win in Auckland last year was the start of a golden run which culminated when she won her first major title at the U.S. Open. She seems in similar, compelling form this year, dominating matches with her serve and powerful ground shots. She set down 10 aces in 12 games in beating Navarro.

SKIING

Canadian repeats in Slovenia

Valerie Grenier has made a triumphant return to the resort of her first World Cup victory. The Canadian skier won a rain-marred giant slalom on Saturday on the same hill in Slovenia where she celebrated her maiden career win a year ago. Fighting a cold for the past week, Mikaela Shiffrin finished in ninth position, nine days after the American won the previous GS in Austria. Saturday's result was the American's worst in 15 giant slaloms since November 2022 when she was 13th in Killington, Vt. Looming in fourth, Grenier posted the best time in the second run on a course set by Canadian Coach Pierre Miniotti. The three fastest racers from the opening leg all failed to beat her. Last year, she was the first Canadian to win a women's World Cup giant slalom in 49 years. She ended the season with another GS podium at the World Cup finals in Soldeu, Andorra. Grenier, who was the junior world champion in downhill in 2016, has no World Cup podiums in other disciplines. Lara Gut-Behrami came closest to Grenier, the Swiss skier trailing by 0.37 seconds.

BASEBALL

Angels, Plesac reach deal

Right-hander Zach Plesac and the Los Angeles Angels finalized a $1 million, one-year contract on Saturday. The 28-year-old was 1-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five starts for Cleveland last season, then was designated for assignment on June 4 and assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus a week later. He went 5-6 with a 6.08 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Clippers. Plesac, a nephew of former big league pitcher Dan Plesac, was 26-27 with a 4.20 ERA in 83 starts and one relief appearance for Cleveland from 2019-23.