Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 7, 1924

FAYETTEVILLE -- Factors limiting the abundance of the coding moth are published in "The Life History of Coding Moth in Arkansas," which is a review of the studies which have been conducted by the Department of Entomology of the University of Arkansas and the Bureau of entomology of the United States Department of Agriculture at Bentonville. ... Fruit growers of northwest Arkansas will be especially interested in the bulletin since, in the opinion of the authors, the coding moth is probably the most serious problem with which orchardists in this section have to deal.

50 years ago

Jan. 7, 1974

The Arkansas Explorer, a 112-foot passenger ship that will cruise the Arkansas River between Little Rock and Fort Smith weekly beginning January 15, docked at North Little Rock Sunday after a weather beleaguered trip from St. Petersburg, Fla., where its new owners had assumed command. The ship had been scheduled to take on its first paying passengers within the state Friday near Pine Bluff for a trip south to the Mississippi River, then back up to the Arkansas to Fort Smith and finally back to Little Rock. But ice, snow and attending transportation problems limited the passenger list to guests, most of whom met the craft at Pine Bluff Saturday and rode only to Little Rock.

25 years ago

Jan. 7, 1999

The Child Welfare Agency Review Board voted Wednesday in Little Rock to make Arkansas the second state to ban gays from being foster parents. The board decided not to hear comments from the dozens of opponents to the proposal and the handful of supporters who spilled out of the Tower Building's second-floor conference room and into the hallway. Board member Robin Woodruff, who introduced the proposal in June, said hearing from the public was unnecessary because the board has held open meetings on the issue in the past few months and has received extensive written information. She declined to comment on the vote but has previously said she believes heterosexual homes are more stable and provide a better environment for children. ... New Hampshire has banned homosexuals from being foster parents since the late 1980s.

10 years ago

Jan. 7, 2014

A combination of icy conditions and bitter wind chills kept residents throughout Arkansas and neighboring states indoors -- placing record burdens on some energy suppliers and overwhelming others. Temperatures in central Arkansas dipped to a low of 10 degrees with a wind chill of 4 degrees Sunday night, sending hundreds to local warming stations and knocking out power -- and heat -- to more than 3,000 in Garland County. Central Arkansas has not seen temperatures that low since 1996.