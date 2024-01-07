Saturday's scores

Girls

5A-West

Harrison 61, Alma 30

3A-1

Cedarville 48, Booneville 42, OT

Nonconference

Mammoth Spring 67, Tuckerman 24

Manila 69, Rector 57

Boys

5A-West

Alma 59, Harrison 48

4A-4

Dardenelle 66, Fountain Lake 44

3A-1

Booneville 57, Cedarville 27

Nonconference

Izard County 74, Rector 48

Rivercrest 61, Bergman 60

Tuckerman 67, Mammoth Spring 42

Friday's scores

Girls

6A-Central

North Little Rock 60, Conway 59

Bryant 44, Jonesboro 42

Cabot 57, Little Rock Southwest 27

6A-West

Fort Smith Northside 57, Bentonville 38

Fayetteville 54, Rogers Heritage 35

Fort Smith Southside 51, Bentonville West 40

Springdale Har-Ber 61, Rogers 50

5A-Central

Mount St. Mary 60, eStem 31

Little Rock Parkview 55, Jacksonville 45

Sylvan Hills 43, Maumelle 37

Vilonia 70, Little Rock Christian 33

5A-East

Valley View 58, Batesville 47

Greene Co. Tech 56, Nettleton 48

Searcy 57, Paragould 28

West Memphis 63, Marion 57

5A-South

Benton 60, Hot Springs 18

Lake Hamilton 74, Hot Springs Lakeside 44

White Hall 52, Pine Bluff 26

Sheridan 58, El Dorado 27

5A-West

Van Buren 62, Greenbrier 31

Greenwood 71, Russellville 70, OT

Mountain Home 62, Siloam Springs 28

Alma at Harrison, ppd.

4A-1

Farmington 63, Gravette 43

Gentry 59, Berryville 39

Pea Ridge 51, Huntsville 32

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove, ppd.

4A-3

Forrest City 60, Pocahontas 29

Brookland 73, Southside Batesville 41

4A-4

Mena 58, Waldron 38

4A-5

Little Rock Hall 64, Bauxite 42

Pulaski Academy at Clinton, ppd.

4A-7

Nashville 47, Ashdown 22

Arkadelphia 68, De Queen 67

Camden Fairview 71, Magnolia 53

Malvern 50, Hope 42

4A-8

Watson Chapel 61, Crossett 12

Star City 59, Monticello 39

Hamburg at Mills, ppd.

3A-1

Flippin 51, Green Forest 35

Valley Springs 55, West Fork 30

3A-2

Melbourne 61, Hoxie 7

Tuckerman 45, Newport 39

Cave City 62, Walnut Ridge 45

Salem at Mountain View, ppd.

3A-4

Booneville 53, Paris 47

Cossatot River 53, Cedarville 38

Charleston 47, Danville 39

Two Rivers 40, Hackett 33

3A-5

Dover 73, Baptist Prep 57

Lamar 62, Atkins 40

Maumelle Charter at Perryville, ppd.

3A-6

Bald Knob 46, Episcopal Collegiate 34

Pangburn at Harding Academy, ppd.

Riverview at Rose Bud, ppd.

3A-7

Bismarck 40, Benton Harmony Grove 38

Centerpoint 51, Jessieville 49

Genoa Central 50, Prescott 48

Fouke 53, Glen Rose 25

3A-8

DeWitt 48, Camden Harmony Grove 29

Dumas 49, Drew Central 34

2A-1

Ozark Mountain 62, Eureka Springs 32

Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian, ppd.

2A-2

Marshall at Cedar Ridge, ppd.

Mount Vernon-Enola at SS Bee Branch, ppd.

2A-3

Riverside 55, Buffalo Island Central 49

2A-5

England 58, Bigelow 55

Conway St. Joseph 45, Poyen 39

2A-6

Barton 59, Carlisle 26

Marianna 50, KIPP Delta 15

1A-1E

Kingston 48, Alpena 39

1A-3

Hillcrest 60, Crowley's Ridge 24

Mammoth Spring 62, Armorel 22

Marked Tree 51, Maynard 38

1A-5

Bradford 54, Brinkley 33

1A-7

Kirby 48, Bradley 45

1A-8

Emerson 67, Dermott 17

Hermitage 57, Strong 52

Nonconference

Parkers Chapel 84, Columbia Christian 4

Legacy Academy 55, Umpire 41

Beebe at Joe T. Robinson, ccd.

Wonderview at Concord, ccd.

Boys

6A-Central

North Little Rock 76, Conway 60

Bryant 57, Jonesboro 48

Cabot 59, Little Rock Southwest 54

6A-West

Fort Smith Northside 48, Bentonville 43

Fayetteville 64, Rogers Heritage 31

Fort Smith Southside 66, Bentonville West 65

Springdale Har-Ber 68, Rogers 48

5A-Central

Little Rock Catholic 51, eStem 48

Little Rock Parkview 63, Jacksonville 52

Maumelle 71, Sylvan Hills 49

5A-East

Valley View 51, Batesville 26

Nettleton 65, Greene Co. Tech 57

Searcy 54, Paragould 50

Marion 60, West Memphis 32

5A-South

Benton 72, Hot Springs 44

Lake Hamilton 65, Hot Springs Lakeside 57

Pine Bluff 67, White Hall 50

Sheridan 59, El Dorado 46

5A-West

Van Buren 47, Greenbrier 40

Russellville 74, Greenwood 39

Mountain Home 59, Siloam Springs 47

Alma at Harrison, ppd.

4A-1

Farmington 83, Gravette 30

Gentry 52, Berryville 48

Pea Ridge 70, Huntsville 38

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove, ppd.

4A-3

Brookland 50, Southside Batesville 42

4A-5

Little Rock Christian 74, Lonoke 30

Pulaski Academy at Clinton, ppd.

4A-7

Nashville 61, Ashdown 28

Arkadelphia 70, De Queen 55

Magnolia 54, Camden Fairview 50

Hope 55, Malvern 54

4A-8

Crossett at Watson Chapel

Monticello 41, Star City 38

Stuttgart 65, Warren 57

Hamburg at Mills, ppd.

3A-1

Flippin 66, Green Forest 45

West Fork 77, Valley Springs 68

3A-2

Melbourne 78, Hoxie 50

Tuckerman 74, Newport 58

Cave City 61, Walnut Ridge 32

Salem at Mountain View, ppd.

3A-3

Manila 52, Corning 48

Gosnell 87, Harrisburg 60

Rivercrest 77, Piggott 18

3A-4

Paris 47, Booneville 44

Cossatot River 72, Cedarville 48

Charleston 73, Danville 58

Hackett 58, Two Rivers 30

3A-5

Dover 59, Baptist Prep 34

Central Arkansas Christian 54, Mayflower 37

Lamar 67, Atkins 57

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate 56, Bald Knob 55

Riverview at Rose Bud, ppd.

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove 67, Bismarck 31

Centerpoint 51, Jessieville 49

Fouke 48, Glen Rose 33

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove 48, DeWitt 45

Dumas 57, Drew Central 34

McGehee 78, Smackover 59

2A-1

Ozark Mountain 62, Eureka Springs 32

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix 72, White Co. Central 61

Marshall at Cedar Ridge, ppd.

Mount Vernon-Enola at SS Bee Branch, ppd.

2A-3

Riverside 57, Buffalo Island Central 51

2A-5

England 62, Bigelow 58

Conway Christian 64,

Jacksonville Lighthouse 56

2A-6

Marianna 78, KIPP Delta 40

1A-1E

Kingston 78, Alpena 42

1A-1W

Mulberry 57, Founders Classical 46

1A-3

Hillcrest 48, Crowley's Ridge 45

Mammoth Spring 69, Armorel 58

Marked Tree 66, Maynard 36

1A-4

Nemo Vista 63, Sacred Heart 56

1A-5

Brinkley 76, Bradford 41

1A-7

Bradley 53, Kirby 52

1A-8

Hampton 62, Bearden 53

Dermott 71, Emerson 52

Strong 85, Hermitage 48

Nonconference

Little Rock Central 62,

Tampa Sports Leadership (Fla.) 51

Osceola 83, Bergman 65

Cutter-Morning Star 52, Dierks 44

Scranton 49, Union Christian 47

Fordyce 56, Texarkana 37

Legacy Academy 67, Umpire 57

Beebe at Joe T. Robinson, ccd.

Wonderview at Concord, ccd.

SATURDAY'S ROUNDUP

GIRLS

HARRISON 61, ALMA 30 Harrison outscored Alma 25-8 in the second quarter and pulled away to win the 5A-West Conference opener for both teams at Goblin Arena. London Lee led Harrison with 15 points and Eliza Barger added 14, while Jordan Gramlich had 14 and Jaden Gramlich 10 for Alma (6-11, 0-1).

FRIDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

GIRLS

BALD KNOB 46, EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 34 Laney Marsh and Sophie Eble both had 13 points in a loss for Episcopal Collegiate (5-9, 2-1 3A-6).

BOONEVILLE 53, PARIS 47 Tempi Terry supplied 18 points and 12 rebounds for Booneville (5-8, 1-1 3A-4). Lexi Franklin ended with 17 points and six rebounds, and Linley Garrett provided seven points and 12 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats, who ended a two-game losing streak. Annabelle Perry had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Paris (6-13, 1-3). Abby Yarnell chimed in with nine points.

CHARLESTON 47, DANVILLE 39 Kytan Johnson led everyone with 24 points for Charleston (8-8, 3-1 3A-4), which has beaten three of its last five opponents.

FARMINGTON 63, GRAVETTE 43 Reese Shirey had 19 points as Farmington (21-1, 4-0 4A-1) pulled away in the second half to win its 14th straight game. Marin Adams scored 15 points and Zoey Bershers netted 13 points for the Lady Cardinals. Dalacie Wishon and Alexa Parker both scored 10 points for Gravette (13-5, 3-1). Brooke Handle countered with nine points and Keeley Elsea dropped in eight points.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 52, BENTONVILLE WEST 40 Southside scored the last 10 points to pull away from West during 6A-West action at Wolverine Arena. The win snapped the Lady Mavericks' 13-game losing skid this season and a 17-game losing skid in league play. Mekaila Robinson led the Lady Mavericks (2-15, 1-3) with 18 points. Peyton Yaffe added 14 and Sophia Neihouse 10 for Southside, while Regan Crusinbery led West with 14 points and Ashley Rangel chipped in 11.

GENTRY 59, BERRYVILLE 39 Shelby Still had 25 points, including a perfect 12 for 12 from the free-throw line in a 4A-1 Conference game at Bobcat Arena. Still was the only player in double figures for Gentry.

LAMAR 62, ATKINS 40 Kori Sanders dominated with 23 points, 7 steals, 5 assists and 3 rebounds for Lamar (15-2, 4-0 3A-5), which won for the 12th time in its last 13 games.

MAMMOTH SPRING 62, ARMOREL 22 Molly Corbett scored 16 points as Mammoth Spring (21-4, 6-0 1A-3) continued to roll against conference competition. Bethany Robbins added 10 points for the Lady Bears.

MANSFIELD 70, JOHNSON COUNTY WESTSIDE 18 Kaylee Ward led a quartet of players in double figures with 14 points to power Mansfield (15-0, 3-0 2A-4). Kynslee Ward scored 13 points, while both Shelbie Fuller and Alyson Edwards had 12 points apiece for the Lady Tigers.

MOUNTAIN HOME 62, SILOAM SPRINGS 28 Laykin Moore scored 14 of her 19 points in the first quarter of a blowout for Mountain Home (12-5, 1-0 5A-West). Jayla Yonkers finished with 14 points for the Lady Bombers. Morgan Jones' 10 points led Siloam Springs (8-8, 0-1).

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 61, ROGERS 50 Makenlie Campbell had 27 points, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks as Har-Ber (11-5, 2-1 6A-West) withstood the Lady Mounties. Jazmine McCarther had 11 points, and Madisen Campbell supplied 10 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks for the Lady Wildcats.

SYLVAN HILLS 43, MAUMELLE 37 Kalayla Miller totaled 19 points and 15 rebounds for Sylvan Hills (3-8, 2-1 5A-Central), which scored the final 12 points of the game. Courtney Baker provided eight points. Monica Hardaway had 12 points and six rebounds and Christanity Garland put in 11 points and nine rebounds for Maumelle (2-11, 1-3).

VALLEY SPRINGS 55, WEST FORK 30 Eliza Drewry connected for 15 points as Valley Springs (14-7, 3-0 3A-1) made short work of its conference foes. Macy Willis and Camie Moore both had 13 points for the Lady Tigers.

VAN BUREN 62, GREENBRIER 31 Aspen Cone's 13 points were plentiful for Van Buren (13-4, 1-0 5A-West). Camryn Schmidt had 10 points and Hope Odem ended with nine points for the Lady Pointers. Rhiauna Dorris scored 10 points and Jade Steele had eight points for Greenbrier (5-11, 0-1).

BOYS

ARKADELPHIA 70, DE QUEEN 55 Seth Golden put in 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for Arkadelphia (8-4, 1-1 4A-7). O.B. Roberts had 15 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, and James Elgas finished with 12 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds for the Badgers. Evan Bailey also contributed with nine points and 15 rebounds for the hosts.

BROOKLAND 50, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 42 Cole Kirby's 23 points ignited Brookland (15-2, 6-0 4A-3), which won its seventh game in a row.

CABOT 59, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 54 Jermaine Christopher had 21 points and four assists for Cabot (7-11, 1-0 6A-Central) in its league opener. Braydon Hall scored 13 points and Parker Hines delivered 11 points for the Panthers. James Deloach had 18 points and seven rebounds to lead Southwest (5-9, 0-1).

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 54, MAYFLOWER 37 Sam Maddox provided 18 points for Central Arkansas Christian (10-3, 4-0 3A-5), which won its ninth straight game.

DERMOTT 71, EMERSON 52 Derrick Clarke had 23 points for Dermott (11-9, 5-1 1A-8). James Burrell added 15 points, Lance Hargraves scored 12 points and Rylan Williams collected 11 points for the Rams. Lucas Figures also notched eight points.

DUMAS 57, DREW CENTRAL 34 Tommy Reddick amassed 21 points, 5 assists and 4 steals for Dumas (16-3, 4-0 3A-8). Raylen Spratt had 16 points, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Bobcats.

ENGLAND 62, BIGELOW 58 Landon Woods had 16 points as England (17-2, 7-1 2A-5) knocked off the defending Class 2A champions. Trenton Arnold tallied 12 points and nine rebounds and Jayquan Mays provided 9 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds for the Lions. Aden Scribner also had 9 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists in the win.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, BALD KNOB 55 James Mitchell had 14 points and Jaren Tritt scored 12 points for Episcopal Collegiate (7-7, 2-1 3A-6). Jaxon Coleman chipped in with 10 points for the Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 83, GRAVETTE 30 Layne Taylor scored 28 points and handed out five assists for Farmington (18-2, 4-0 4A-1). Mason Simpson collected 15 points and five rebounds and Jaxon Berry notched nine points and six rebounds for the Cardinals. Cameron Crisman also scored eight points.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 48, BENTONVILLE 43 Derek Shepard scored 16 points as Northside (8-11, 1-3 6A-West) picked up its first league win. Marco Smith added 10 points for the Grizzlies. Javyn Williams scored 16 points and Elijah Wilhelm followed with 12 points for Bentonville (10-7, 2-1). Ma'aiki Dauda tallied 11 points as well for the Tigers.

GENTRY 52, BERRYVILLE 48 Nehemiah Harrington scored Gentry's last seven points and it to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Berryville. Harrington had 19 points to lead Gentry, while Peyton Smith had 19 for Berryville.

GOSNELL 87, HARRISBURG 60 Marcus Anderson put in 24 points to help Gosnell (6-6, 1-3 3A-3) stop a three-game skid.

LAKE HAMILTON 65, HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE 57 Ty Robinson churned out 27 points for Lake Hamilton (15-4, 4-1 5A-South). Zane Pennington scored 14 points and LaBraun Christon notched 10 points for the Wolves. Jerome Johnson also scored nine points for the winners.

MAMMOTH SPRING 69, ARMOREL 58 Blake Rogers scored 23 points to lead Mammoth Spring (18-5, 6-1 1A-3) past the Tigers. Garet O'Dell had 22 points and Braxton Sneed turned in 17 points for the Bears.

MARIANNA 78, KIPP DELTA 40 Dekylon Arnold's 17 points drove Marianna (8-5, 6-0 2A-6) to a decisive beating. Jamarie Anthony had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jabari Davis knocked in 12 points for the Trojans.

MAUMELLE 71, SYLVAN HILLS 49 Jacob Lanier's 26 points and 11 rebounds allowed Maumelle (8-9, 3-1 5A-Central) to run through the Bears. Darren Fleming had 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, and Jordan Harris came up with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. Deryeus Fowlkes led Sylvan Hills (9-5, 0-3) with 16 points. Devonte West turned out 11 points.

MOUNTAIN HOME 59, SILOAM SPRINGS 47 Braiden Dewey's 24 points and seven rebounds led Mountain Home (13-4, 1-0 5A-West). McGee Harris hit four three-pointers and finished with 14 points while Ryder McClain ended with 10 points for the Bombers. Evan Allen paced Siloam Springs (6-9, 0-1) with 12 points and six rebounds.

OSCEOLA 83, BERGMAN 65 Jeriyan Long had 27 in a nonconference victory for Osceola (8-9), winners of five consecutive games. Richard High added 25 points and six rebounds for the Seminoles.

PARIS 47, BOONEVILLE 44 Kort Tencleve hit five three-pointers and ended with 19 points for Paris (4-15, 2-2 3A-4). Jayden Carter added 11 points for the Eagles. Dax Goff had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Booneville (6-4, 1-1). Noah Harrel scored eight points.

PINE BLUFF 67, WHITE HALL 50 Even without leading scorer Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff (12-3, 5-0 5A-South) zoomed by the Bulldogs. Randy Emerson had 17 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks while Austyn Dendy collected 13 points and six rebounds for the Zebras. Deriyon Graydon added 8 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, and Jai'Kori Phillips supplied eight points and eight rebounds for Pine Bluff.

RIVERCREST 77, PIGGOTT 18 Jaxon Thomas had 22 points for Rivercrest (10-1, 3-0 3A-3). Koby Turner added 10 points for the Colts.

STUTTGART 67, WARREN 55 Deontae Clark had a big night with 19 points and 17 rebounds for Stuttgart (4-12, 1-1 4A-8). J.J. Jackson finished with 16 points, 5 assists and 5 steals while Cain Price, Tay Clark and Landon Bryant all had 10 points each for the Ricebirds.

TUCKERMAN 74, NEWPORT 58 Amare Neal went over the 1,000-point mark for his career when he netted 25 of them during a victory for Tuckerman (13-8, 5-0 3A-2).

VAN BUREN 47, GREENBRIER 40 Drew Brasuell had 13 points, 4 assists and 3 rebounds as Van Buren (12-5, 1-0 5A-West) continued its impressive run. Trenton Cooley also had 13 points, and Jaxon Cazzell added nine points for the Pointers, who've won seven of their last eight games. Glavine McDonald followed through with eight points.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 66, BENTONVILLE WEST 62 George Herrell beat the buzzer with a three-pointer from the left wing for Southside in a victory over West in Wolverine Arena. A score-keeping error had credited West (7-8, 1-2) with three extra points, so the buzzer-beater was thought to have given Southside (5-8, 1-3) a 66-65 victory rather than the actual four-point margin. Herrell hit seven three-pointers and finished with 21 to lead the Mavericks, followed by Alex Roper with 20, Watson with 12 and Gibran Sullivan with 10. Que Thompson led West with 23, followed by Landon Price with 11.

WEST FORK 77, VALLEY SPRINGS 68 Eric Henderson and Cade Erickson combined for 51 points to help West Fork hand Valley Springs its first 3A-1 Conference loss. Henderson had 27 points and Erickson 24 for West Fork (13-6, 2-2), while Camden Callahan added 13 and Jackson Blansett 11. Blain Roberson led four Valley Springs (21-5, 2-1) players in double figures with 16, followed by Logan Avery with 15, Keyton Carnahan with 12 and Nate Helams with 12.