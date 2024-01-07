FOOTBALL

Wells takes medical retirement

University of Arkansas offensive lineman Terry Wells announced Saturday he is taking a medical retirement after batting through injuries throughout his college career.

The Wynne High School product, a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports in 2021, thanked God, family, teammates and coaches in his social media announcement.

"I've battled through several operations and my multiple sclerosis diagnosis," Wells wrote. "I know that God has other plans and blessings for me that take a different path. Football will always hold a special place in my heart."

Taking a medical hardship will allow Wells to remain on scholarship but free up a scholarship for the football program.

-- Tom Murphy

VOLLEYBALL

Head to play at Florida State

University of Arkansas outside hitter Taylor Head will play her final year of eligibility for Florida State, former Razorback coach and current Seminoles Coach Chris Poole confirmed Saturday.

"Already first thing I told Taylor was that we have something in common," Poole said in a text message. "We both love the Hogs. She is a good player. Not as big as [other players on] our team, but she will make all our big kids better with her leadership and experience."

The 5-10 Head was named third-team American Volleyball Coaches Association All American this season. Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Nebraska on its home floor. The Razorbacks (28-6) finished eighth in the final AVCA coaches poll.

She was second on the team in kills (494) and digs (406). Head finished the season with a spot in the program's top five in career kills at 1,537, and is just shy of the program career top five in digs with 1,272, good for sixth place.

She also earned All-SEC honors and All-South Region for the third time this season.

Poole said he has followed Head since eighth grade, had a scholarship open late and made the offer.

-- Paul Boyd

BASKETBALL

Harding women cruise at home

Harding University (11-1, 6-0 Great American Conference) outscored East Central (Okla.) 48-22 in the first half, including 27-9 in the second quarter, on the way to an 87-55 victory Saturday at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Bisons went 8 of 10 from the floor in the second quarter, including 5 of 7 from the three-point line, and shot 47.7% from the floor overall. East Central (4-6, 0-6) shot 37% from the floor, including 9-of-18 shooting in the fourth quarter. Harding outrebounded East Central 45-25, while the teams each scored 22 points in the lane, but the Bisons scored 25 points off turnovers.

Aubrey Isbell scored a game-high 20 points off the bench for Harding, while Harley Harbour and Katelyn Kabrich chipped in 13 each, Sage Hawley added 12 and Maddi Holt contributed 10. Mackenzie Crusoe led East Central with 11 points, while Kennedy Cummings and Kayley Alt chipped in with 10 each.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Alex Hill scored a game-high 19 points and Maisa Marcal added 15 to lead Arkansas Tech University (7-3, 4-2) to a 74-57 victory over SE Oklahoma State (4-8, 0-6) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Henderson State University (7-5, 3-3) outscored Oklahoma Baptist (5-7, 2-4) 37-20 in the first half on its way to a 74-54 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia. Ashley Farrar led the Reddies with 24 points. ... The University of Arkansas-Monticello (4-8, 0-6) outscored SW Oklahoma State (7-5, 4-2) 42-39 in the second half, but it wasn't enough in a 74-69 loss at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. ... Addy Tremie led Southern Arkansas University (7-5, 2-4) with 16 points, but she was the only player with 10 or more in a 57-53 loss to NW Oklahoma State (13-1, 5-1) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ... Grayson Fairless led Ouachita Baptist University (6-4, 4-2) with 13 points in a 75-59 loss to Southern Nazarene (12-0, 6-0) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

HSU men come from behind

The Henderson State University men (5-6, 4-2) outscored Oklahoma Baptist 49-37 in the second half Saturday, turning a seven-point halftime deficit into an 82-77 victory at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Trailing 40-33 at halftime, the Reddies shot 57.6% from the floor in the second half and 51.6% for the game. Despite being outrebounded 40-34, Henderson State held a 40-30 scoring advantage in the lane while scoring 13 points off turnovers and 10 fast break points. The Reddies also went 9 of 11 from the free-throw line in the second half and shot 84.6% from the line for the game.

Zyon Patterson and Malek Davis scored 19 points each to lead the Reddies, Tim McDonald added 13, while Tomislav Miholjcic and Clarence King chipped in with 12 each. Ricky Brown scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor in the loss for Oklahoma Baptist (6-6, 3-3) and Terry Coner Jr. poured in 19.

In other Great American Conference men's games Saturday, Emorie Knox led Ouachita Baptist University (4-7, 2-4) with 22 points and Tylar Haynes added 13 in a 73-66 victory over Southern Nazarene (4-7, 1-5) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. ... The University of Arkansas-Monticello (4-7, 2-4) held a 25-12 halftime lead over SW Oklahoma State (3-9, 3-3), but held on for a 56-54 victory oat Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Zane Nelson led the Boll Weevils with 23 points and Wesley Booker added 10. ... Arkansas Tech University (10-2, 6-0) got a game-high 17 points from Tommy Kamarad and 15 from Taelon Peter in a 73-69 victory over SE Oklahoma State (8-6, 4-2) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. ... Carel Ray Jr. scored 15 points for Southern Arkansas University (4-8, 2-4) in an 84-71 loss to NW Oklahoma State (5-7, 3-3) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. ... Rylie Marshall led Harding University (5-7, 2-4) with 19 points and J.T. Smith added 13 in a 97-87 loss to East Central (Okla.) (8-4, 4-2) at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Lyon women set scoring record

The Lyon College women (9-3, 4-1 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) set a new team scoring record in its 144-63 victory over Blackburn College on Saturday at Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville.

The Scots' previous high came last season in a 123-59 victory over Bacone (Okla.) and have scored 100 points or more in a game six times. Lyon led 34-13 after the first quarter and led 71-34 at halftime, then went on to outscore Blackburn 41-7 in the third quarter and 32-12 in the fourth.

Samantha Taylor and Allison Byars led the Scots with 22 points each, while Natalya Kaza had 16, Zharia Childress added 14 and Emily Walley chipped in with 12.

Lyon men stay atop SLIAC standings

The Lyon College men (8-3, 5-0 St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) remained atop the conference standings with a 96-82 victory over Blackburn College on Saturday at Becknell Gymnasium in Batesville.

Lyon shot 64.1% from the floor for the game, including 50% from the three-point line, while holding Blackburn to 46.2%. The Scots held a 36-16 rebounding advantage, a 58-26 scoring advantage in the lane and scored 24 fast break points.

Malik Madison led the Scots with 18 points, 9 blocked shots and 8 rebounds. Nikola SaSaroga also had 18 points for Lyon, Kylon McCullough poured in 17, Frank Toney added 14 and Jones White scored 12.

WBU men drop nonconference game

The Williams Baptist College men (8-4) were outscored 47-27 in the first half of an 88-69 nonconference loss to Haskell (Kan.) on Saturday at the Southerland-Mabee Center in Walnut Ridge.

Haskell shot 46.3% from the floor while holding Williams Baptist to 37.5%. The Indians outrebounded the Eagles 47-31 while holding a 40-26 scoring advantage in the lane, a 26-17 advantage in points off turnovers and getting 17 assists on 31 made shots.

Duke Hardin led Williams Baptist with 17 points and Ben Keton added 11. Tate Bear scored a game-high 25 points for Haskell, Nehemiah Boykins poured in 20 and Nahcs Wahwassuck added 15 off the bench.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services