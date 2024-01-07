SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 90, OLD DOMINION 75

Arkansas State picked up its second consecutive home victory Saturday afternoon with a triumph over Old Dominion at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Dyondre Dominguez continued his strong play as of late, recording a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts knocked down 5 of 9 shots from three-point range and finished with 15 points.

Arkansas State (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) shot 46.2% from three-point range, converting on 18 of 39 attempts as a team. Along with Felts, Dominguez, Caleb Fields and Julian Lual all made multiple shots from deep.

Fields and Derrian Ford each scored 13 points for the Red Wolves in the win, while Izaiyah Nelson just missed a double-double of his own, finishing the game with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Old Dominion (4-11, 0-3) got a big performance from Vasean Allette, who led all scorers with 28 points. Allette shot 12 of 26 from the field and collected seven rebounds as well. Chaunce Jenkins also had a big scoring night for the Monarchs, finishing with 27 points in the loss.