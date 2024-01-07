Tamed by Tigers





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas men's basketball team made history Saturday.

In the worst possible way.

Auburn beat the Razorbacks 83-51 before a sellout crowd to hand Arkansas its most-lopsided loss in 522 games played at Walton Arena.

"That's a pretty bold statement," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "And it's factual.

"I don't know what it means to that locker room. I know what it means to me.

"I know the history of this program. I have incredible respect for everybody that's coached here, everybody that's played here. That's a 'wow' statement."

Arkansas came into the game with a 425-95 record at Walton Arena since it opened for the 1993-94 season when the Razorbacks won the national championship.





Until Saturday, Arkansas' worst loss at Walton Arena had been by 30 points when No. 14 Florida beat the Razorbacks 98-68 on Feb. 18, 2012.

"It feels like we quit," Arkansas sophomore point guard Keyon Menifield said. "We didn't play as a team and we weren't together out there.

"So when you're not together and you don't have fight out there and let people punk you, that's what happens."

Musselman's most-lopsided loss previously in nine seasons as a college coach at Nevada and Arkansas was 31 points in Alabama's 90-59 victory over the Razorbacks in 2021 at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"I mean, I've coached a long time," said Musselman, who began his career as coach of the CBA's Rapid City (S.D.) Thrillers during the 1989-90 season. "I don't remember a home game like this ever since I've been coaching -- whether it's the minor leagues or whatever."

Musselman acknowledged the fans' disappointment in comments on the Razorback Sports Network postgame show.

"We have people driving from all over," he said. "We have people commit to come and watch this team play. They spend their money to watch our team play.

"And today was a huge disappointment for all of them. And just as importantly for all of us.

"We need to play with way more sense of urgency. There's no doubt about that.

"And guys that got in even at the end of the game, we didn't execute on either side of the ball. So it was a collective game that was not played or executed.

"It doesn't resemble anything we've built over the last four years unfortunately."

Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl improved to 5-3 at Walton Arena in his time at Tennessee and Auburn.





"That history does matter," Pearl said of having the largest margin of victory for a visiting team at Walton Arena. "What I thought was really interesting about the Arkansas fans. They're loyal to the Hogs, they are.

"But they also know their basketball. I actually think in some ways, they saw some good basketball, the way we were playing. They stayed until the end to watch it.

"We kept on playing good throughout. Doing it in a place like this, or if you could do it at [Kentucky's] Rupp [Arena], or if you could do it at Tennessee, it does mean more because those are some of the toughest places in the SEC to play."

Arkansas' most-lopsided home loss ever, according to research by Hogstats.com, was by 35 points to the Phillips 66ers, an AAU powerhouse from Bartlesville, Okla., that beat the Razorbacks 74-39 on Dec. 1, 1951, at The FieldHouse, where Arkansas played before Barnhill Arena opened for the 1954-55 season.

But Auburn has beaten the Razorbacks by more points at Arkansas than any other college team.

"I didn't know that, but now you made it way better to be honest," junior forward Chad Baker-Mazara, who led the No. 25 Tigers with 16 points, said when informed of the historic margin of victory. "That's incredible.

"You're always seeing online how this is one of the best arenas to play at. To be honest, it really was.

"In the beginning, it was extremely loud. You couldn't hear the guys on the court or the ones next to me.

"It was really exciting, especially the way we played and were clicking together. It was special to us."

Arkansas jumped out to an 11-5 lead -- including a three-point basket by Trevon Brazile and two by Menifield -- to jump out to an 11-5 lead and prompt Pearl to call a timeout with 14:41 left in the first half.

"We got out to a rough start and you could see the moment almost got the best of us at the beginning," Pearl said. "Arkansas is a talented team. We didn't play very well early.

"They made some shots early. It could have gotten away from us right there."

But instead it started getting away from the Razorbacks late in the first half.

The Tigers (12-2) took a 37-30 lead at halftime with an 11-3 run in the final 3:52.

Auburn then dominated the second half and outscored the Razorbacks 46-21 to stretch its winning streak to seven games.

Junior forward Johni Broome scored 10 consecutive points to push Auburn's lead to 50-32 with 15:36 left. He scored all 14 of his points in the second half and helped the Tigers finish with a 48-18 edge on points in the lane.

The Razorbacks shot 31% from the field (18 of 58), including 7 of 24 on three-pointers, and hit 8 of 15 free throws. The Tigers shot 48.1% (34 of 70) and hit 7 of 18 three-pointers and 8 of 11 free throws.

"I felt like they just didn't really settle for threes," Menifield said. "They attacked the paint like we should have done.

"I felt like we did too much settling, not trying to get into the paint and drawing fouls."

The 32-point loss matched the largest by Arkansas in SEC play along with Florida's 75-47 victory at the O'Connell Center in 2011 and Mississippi State's 78-46 victory at Humphrey Coliseum in 2016.

Senior forward Jaylin Williams and sophomore guard Tre Donaldson each scored 11 points for Auburn and senior center Dylan Cardwell had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocked shots.

Menifield led Arkansas with 14 points. Brazile, a sophomore forward, had 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots. Junior guard Tramon Mark added 10 points.

"Coach has been the whole week before this game like, 'It's SEC time. It's no more little boys. We're playing big dogs,' " Baker-Mazara said. "And I feel like everybody took that personally."

The Razorbacks didn't appear to feel the same way.

"Give Auburn a ton of credit," Musselman said. "They came in and kicked our butts."

Musselman has a 104-47 record in his fifth season at Arkansas and the previous three years led the Razorbacks to NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 and the Sweet 16 in 2023.

"We built something that I thought was really special, and this group of guys has not carried on the tradition," Musselman said. "So we've got to try to continue to get as best we can with the group that we've got right now."



