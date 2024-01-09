2024-25 CFB National Championship Odds: Georgia, Alabama Favorites to Win Next Year

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The final iteration of the four-team College Football Playoff concluded with the Michigan Wolverines national championship win over the Washington Huskies on Monday night. Sportsbooks wasted no time naming which teams are the favorites to win next season's championship, which will see the introduction of a new 12-team format, and neither the Wolverines or Huskies are among the early betting favorites.

The Georgia Bulldogs, winners of the 2022 and 2023 national titles, have the best odds to win their third championship in four years at +350. The Alabama Crimson Tide (+550) have the next-best odds, followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes (+500) and the Texas Longhorns (+850). Michigan, which beat Alabama 27–20 in the semifinals, has the fifth-best odds at +1000 to repeat as national champions.

2024-25 College Football National Championship Odds

Georgia +350

Alabama +550

Ohio State +800

Texas +850

Michigan +1000

Oregon +1200

LSU +1500

Ole Miss +1600

Florida State +1800

Penn State +2500

Notre Dame +2500

Texas A&M +3300

Clemson +3300

USC +3500

Oklahoma +4000

Tennessee +4500

Missouri +5000

Washington +5000

Kansas State +6000

Miami (Florida) +8000

New College Football Playoff Format for 2024-25

Next season's champion will have to traverse a brand new postseason setup. As of now, the six highest-ranked conference champions will earn automatic bids in addition to six at-large teams. However, that format could undergo further change in the coming months considering realignment has rendered the Pac-12 the Pac-2. The top four seeds also earn byes to the quarterfinals in bowl game settings whereas the first-round games will be played either on college campuses or another site designated by the higher-seeded teams.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck looks to lead the Bulldogs to their third National Championship in four seasons in 2024. Joshua L. Jones/USA TODAY NETWORK

Consistency at quarterback is a common denominator among the top-tier contenders for the 2024-25 title. Carson Beck is returning to lead the Bulldogs and Jalen Milroe will also be back for his senior season in Tuscaloosa. The Longhorns expect to have Quinn Ewers under center as they make the transition to the SEC, though highly touted recruit Arch Manning is still waiting in the wings in Austin.

The Buckeyes dipped into the transfer portal to add Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who led the Wildcats to a Big 12 title a season ago. The Oregon Ducks double-dipped in the portal with the acquisition of Oklahoma signal-caller Dillon Gabriel and UCLA quarterback Dante Moore.

Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy has a decision to make as he is a draft-eligible junior but he could return for his senior season. McCarthy is not the only one in Ann Arbor who has the NFL calling his name, though. Coach Jim Harbaugh's name has been mentioned in coaching rumors for years and he could potentially return to the league this offseason as the Chargers, Raiders, Panthers, Falcons and Commanders all have openings at head coach.

The consolidation of power in the SEC and Big Ten is well represented in the future odds as five of the top 10 teams by title odds hail from the SEC, four call the Big Ten home and just one (Florida State) is in the ACC — for now.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.