Alaska, United airlines ground Max 9s

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Alaska Airlines and United Airlines grounded all of their Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners again Sunday while they waited to be told how to inspect the planes to prevent another in-flight blowout like the one that damaged an Alaska Airlines jet.

Alaska Airlines had returned 18 of its 65 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Saturday, less than 24 hours after part of the fuselage on another plane blew out three miles above Oregon, but the reprieve was short-lived.

The airline said Sunday that it received notice from the Federal Aviation Administration that additional work might be needed on those 18 planes.

Alaska Airlines said it had canceled 170 flights -- more than one-fifth of its schedule -- by mid-afternoon on the West Coast because of the groundings.

"These aircraft have now also been pulled from service until details about possible additional maintenance work are confirmed with the FAA," the airline said in a statement. "We are in touch with the FAA to determine what, if any, further work is required."

United Airlines said it had scrapped about 180 flights Sunday while salvaging others by finding other planes not covered by the grounding.

Alaska and United are the only U.S. airlines that fly the Max 9.





United said it was waiting for Boeing to issue what is called a multi-operator message, which is a service bulletin used when multiple airlines need to perform similar work on a particular type of plane.

Boeing is working on a bulletin but had not yet submitted it to the FAA, according to a person familiar with the situation. Producing a detailed, technical bulletin frequently takes a couple of days, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the company and regulators have not publicly discussed the process.

Boeing declined to comment.

A panel used to plug an area reserved for an exit door on the Max 9 blew out Friday night shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 took off from Portland, Ore. The depressurized plane, carrying 171 passengers and six crew members, returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

Hours after the incident, the FAA ordered the grounding of 171 Max 9s, including all those operated by Alaska and United until they could be inspected. The FAA said inspections will take four to eight hours.

Boeing has delivered 218 Max 9s worldwide, but not all of them are covered by the FAA order. They are among more than 1,300 Max jetliners -- mostly the Max 8 variant -- sold by the aircraft-maker. The Max 8 and other versions of the Boeing 737 are not affected by the grounding.

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate's Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said she agreed with the decision to ground the Max 9s.

"Safety is paramount. Aviation production has to meet a gold standard, including quality-control inspections and strong FAA oversight," she said in a statement.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board searched Sunday for the paneled-over exit door that blew out from Flight 1282. They have a good idea of where it landed, near Oregon Route 217 and Barnes Road in the Cedar Hills area west of Portland, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said at a news conference late Saturday.

"If you find that, please, please contact local law enforcement," she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer and Audrey McAvoy of The Associated Press.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks to the media about the investigation of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. Federal officials on Saturday ordered the immediate grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners until they are inspected after the Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)



A patch of land filled with dense, thorny thickets, sandwiched between busy roads and light rail train station, stands across from a sprawling hospital complex in the Cedar Hills neighborhood of southwest Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The National Transportation Safety Board estimated the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max 9 that detached from an Alaska Airlines flight shortly after takeoff on Friday, Jan. 5, may have fallen in the area. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)



Road signs show the intersection of Barnes Road and Oregon Route 217 in Cedar Hills neighborhood of southwest Portland, Ore., just next to the suburb of Beaverton, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. The National Transportation Safety Board estimated that part of the fuselage of a Boeing 737 Max 9 that detached shortly after the takeoff of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, Jan. 5, may have fallen near the intersection. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)



Alaska Airlines N704AL, a 737 Max 9 which made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport after a part of the fuselage broke off mid-flight on Friday, is parked at a maintenance hanger in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)



Kelvin Lau, left, waits with his family, including daughter Chloe, 3, to rebook a canceled Alaska Airlines flight, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in SeaTac, Wash. Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights after grounding Boeing's fleet of 65 Max 9s for inspections following Friday's emergency landing of a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner. (Karen Ducey/The Seattle Times via AP)



This image from video provided by Elizabeth Le shows passengers near the damage on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, Flight 1282, which was forced to return to Portland International Airport on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (Elizabeth Le via AP)



An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-990ER flight 337 from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., lands at Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. The FAA has ordered the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft after part of the fuselage blew out during a flight. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)



Adam Pirkle stands with his bicycle on the edge of a densely thicketed area in the Cedar Hills area of southwest Portland, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Pirkle said he rode 14 miles looking for the wreckage of the fuselage that detached from a Boeing 737 Max 9 shortly after the takeoff of an Alaska Airlines flight on Friday, Jan. 5. The National Transportation Safety Board estimated it may have fallen in the area. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)

