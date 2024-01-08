Atlanta Falcons Next Head Coach Hire: Bill Belichick Listed as Favorite by Sportsbooks

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the release of head coach Arthur Smith late on Sunday night.

Smith finished with a 7-10 record in three consecutive seasons (21-30), failing to make the postseason during his tenure. In 2023, the Falcons lost four of his last five games despite having plenty of opportunity for an NFC playoff berth, likely prompting owner Arthur Blank's decision to go in a new direction.

Bill Belichick, who is currently the head coach of the New England Patriots, is tied with Ben Johnson, the current offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, for the best odds (+300) to take over the reins as Head Coach in Atlanta.

Ben Johnson represents a young, offensive-minded option while Belichick offers the proven, seasoned experience with six Super Bowl wins on his resume.

Jim Harbaugh has the next-best odds at +325. Certainly, the Harbaugh name carries with it some momentum right now, as Jim's brother John has led the Baltimore Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while he himself coached Michigan into the National Title game. Harbaugh, a former NFL quarterback, was the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-2014 before taking the job at Michigan.

Raheem Morris, defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, Bobby Slowik, offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans, and Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders -- who also made coaching changes this offseason -- round out the list of potential contenders according to oddsmakers.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the odds on favorite to be the next coach of the Falcons. Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Odds for the Atlanta Falcons Next Head Coach

Bill Belichick +300

Ben Johnson +300

Jim Harbaugh +325

Raheem Morris +850

Bobby Slowik +850

Eric Bieniemy +900

The Atlanta Falcons have dismissed Arthur Smith as the team's head coach following a meeting tonight in Atlanta with Falcons Owner and Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, and the team's CEO, Rich McKay https://t.co/Qrjuq4klH4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2024

