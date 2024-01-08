Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 28-Jan. 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 28

Dalton Christopher Easley, 23, and Abigail Nicole Krussow, 24, both of Springdale

Darren Douglas Hopson, 26, and Alyssa Lyn Allen, 25, both of Siloam Springs

Andrew William Howell, 35, Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Christina Ann Marie Howell, 34, Bentonville

Jason Riley Hudson, 50, and Karen Lynn Hudson, 47, both of Rogers

Kyle Reed Johnson, 40, and Olivia Joyce Lee, 37, both of Pea Ridge

Peter William Ramsdale, 24, and Payton Renae Hill, 24, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Shelby Stephen Seyersdahl, 29, and Kiara Davonna Salkill, 24, both of Colcord, Okla.

James Dean Smith, 60, and Regina Paulette Martin, 58, both of Hulbert, Okla.

David Darnell Wimbley II, 39, and Chairty Ann Childers, 42, both of Bella Vista

Dec. 29

Blade Abel Bancroft, 22, and Angel Lynn-Coplen Villnow, 20, both of Siloam Springs

Andrew Joshua Brownfield, 24, and Bethany Ann Shadowens, 24, both of Springdale

Cooper William Bruhn, 31, and Desiree Sleffel, 33, both of Rogers

Jon Ray Fisher, 42, and Kelsey Lynn Cline, 29, both of Rogers

Alex Bradford Kavaney, 51, Nowata, Okla., and Virginia Lynn Van Es, 46, Centerton

Brock William Alexander Kemp, 19, and Gwyneth Lea Taylor, 18, both of Phoenix, Ariz.

William James Kuelper, 28, and Kourtney Deeann Jones, 37, both of Siloam Springs

Zachary Thomas Malone, 35, and Veronica Gayle Lane, 33, both of Rogers

Monty Macky Motsinger, 52, and Aleia Michelle Scarlett, 40, both of Bentonville

Joseph Sibongile Munowenyu, 53, Eden Prairie, Minn., and Abigail Karigomba, 50, Bentonville

Adam Charles Pierce, 23, and Chloe Elizabeth Fulfer, 21, both of Siloam Springs

Grant Christian Posey, 27, and Lauren Taylor McLemore, 25, both of Jersey City, N.J.

Santos Ysasi Rogers, 49, Rogers, and Crystal Nyccole Taylor, 45, both of Poteau, Okla.

Ira Stanley Schneider, 69, Gentry, and Sylvie Anne Taylor, 60, Decatur

Spencer Ryan Shell, 28, and Bailee Jo Miller, 26, both of Rogers

Jonathan Scott Sneed, 25, and Alexis Jade Kell, 29, both of Pea Ridge

James Lee Tincher, 35, and Brooklyn Marie Chamberlin, 22, both of Lowell

Garrett Blayne Wood, 24, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Whitney Dawn Converse, 24, Madison, Ala.

Dec. 30

Charles Douglas Fisher, 78, and Wanda Grace Meade, 47, both of Bella Vista

Jan. 2

Kelvin Isaid Hernandez Solorzano, 32, and Elda Jackeline Garcia Zaldivar, 32, both of Kansas City, Mo.

Matthew Douglas Mensink, 25, and Sarah Jean Owens, 28, both of Grove, Okla.

Gustavo Adolfo Morantes Punceles, 27, and Elizabeth Jeanne Barber, 28, both of Springdale

Jan. 3

Hayden Blake Arnold, 23, and Carmie LeeAnn Stewart, 24, both of Bentonville

Edgar Estuardo Cordero Jr., 34, Lowell, and Lydia Jane Fitzgerald, 32, both of Springdale

Thomas Edward Deering Jr., 62, and Jeffery Wayne Hawkins, 58, both of Pea Ridge

Alejandro Hernandez Carino, 21, and Glayce Silva Herrera, 20, both of Springdale

Tanner Layne Jellison, 27, and Kaitlyn Marie Chestnut, 26, both of Garfield

Requelmi Vidal Villafuerte, 43, and Linda Jane Smith, 40, both of Rogers