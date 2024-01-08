Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 28-Jan. 3 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 28
Dalton Christopher Easley, 23, and Abigail Nicole Krussow, 24, both of Springdale
Darren Douglas Hopson, 26, and Alyssa Lyn Allen, 25, both of Siloam Springs
Andrew William Howell, 35, Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Christina Ann Marie Howell, 34, Bentonville
Jason Riley Hudson, 50, and Karen Lynn Hudson, 47, both of Rogers
Kyle Reed Johnson, 40, and Olivia Joyce Lee, 37, both of Pea Ridge
Peter William Ramsdale, 24, and Payton Renae Hill, 24, both of Stillwater, Okla.
Shelby Stephen Seyersdahl, 29, and Kiara Davonna Salkill, 24, both of Colcord, Okla.
James Dean Smith, 60, and Regina Paulette Martin, 58, both of Hulbert, Okla.
David Darnell Wimbley II, 39, and Chairty Ann Childers, 42, both of Bella Vista
Dec. 29
Blade Abel Bancroft, 22, and Angel Lynn-Coplen Villnow, 20, both of Siloam Springs
Andrew Joshua Brownfield, 24, and Bethany Ann Shadowens, 24, both of Springdale
Cooper William Bruhn, 31, and Desiree Sleffel, 33, both of Rogers
Jon Ray Fisher, 42, and Kelsey Lynn Cline, 29, both of Rogers
Alex Bradford Kavaney, 51, Nowata, Okla., and Virginia Lynn Van Es, 46, Centerton
Brock William Alexander Kemp, 19, and Gwyneth Lea Taylor, 18, both of Phoenix, Ariz.
William James Kuelper, 28, and Kourtney Deeann Jones, 37, both of Siloam Springs
Zachary Thomas Malone, 35, and Veronica Gayle Lane, 33, both of Rogers
Monty Macky Motsinger, 52, and Aleia Michelle Scarlett, 40, both of Bentonville
Joseph Sibongile Munowenyu, 53, Eden Prairie, Minn., and Abigail Karigomba, 50, Bentonville
Adam Charles Pierce, 23, and Chloe Elizabeth Fulfer, 21, both of Siloam Springs
Grant Christian Posey, 27, and Lauren Taylor McLemore, 25, both of Jersey City, N.J.
Santos Ysasi Rogers, 49, Rogers, and Crystal Nyccole Taylor, 45, both of Poteau, Okla.
Ira Stanley Schneider, 69, Gentry, and Sylvie Anne Taylor, 60, Decatur
Spencer Ryan Shell, 28, and Bailee Jo Miller, 26, both of Rogers
Jonathan Scott Sneed, 25, and Alexis Jade Kell, 29, both of Pea Ridge
James Lee Tincher, 35, and Brooklyn Marie Chamberlin, 22, both of Lowell
Garrett Blayne Wood, 24, Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Whitney Dawn Converse, 24, Madison, Ala.
Dec. 30
Charles Douglas Fisher, 78, and Wanda Grace Meade, 47, both of Bella Vista
Jan. 2
Kelvin Isaid Hernandez Solorzano, 32, and Elda Jackeline Garcia Zaldivar, 32, both of Kansas City, Mo.
Matthew Douglas Mensink, 25, and Sarah Jean Owens, 28, both of Grove, Okla.
Gustavo Adolfo Morantes Punceles, 27, and Elizabeth Jeanne Barber, 28, both of Springdale
Jan. 3
Hayden Blake Arnold, 23, and Carmie LeeAnn Stewart, 24, both of Bentonville
Edgar Estuardo Cordero Jr., 34, Lowell, and Lydia Jane Fitzgerald, 32, both of Springdale
Thomas Edward Deering Jr., 62, and Jeffery Wayne Hawkins, 58, both of Pea Ridge
Alejandro Hernandez Carino, 21, and Glayce Silva Herrera, 20, both of Springdale
Tanner Layne Jellison, 27, and Kaitlyn Marie Chestnut, 26, both of Garfield
Requelmi Vidal Villafuerte, 43, and Linda Jane Smith, 40, both of Rogers