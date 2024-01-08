Blinken, Arab leaders discuss war

DOHA, Qatar -- On another urgent diplomatic mission to the Middle East, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Sunday with Arab partners to press for their help in tamping down resurgent fears that Israel's three-month war against Hamas in Gaza could spread.

In discussions with Qatar's emir and Jordan's king, Blinken spoke of the need for Israel to adjust its military operations to reduce civilian casualties and significantly boost the amount of humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, while stressing the importance of preparing detailed plans for the post-conflict future of the Palestinian territory, which has been decimated by Israeli bombardments.

The mission, which will also take him to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt before he returns to Washington, is Blinken's fourth to the region since the war began.

The trip comes as tensions simmer between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union, blames Israel for a drone strike on Beirut that killed a senior leader, while Hezbollah retaliated with a volley of rockets into northern Israel.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously threatened devastation in Beirut and southern Lebanon if Hezbollah opens a second front in Israel's war with Hamas.

Meanwhile, a U.S.-led coalition has warned Houthi militants in Yemen, also backed by Tehran, of "consequences" if they don't halt attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea -- which the group has vowed to continue.

After a day of talks with Turkish and Greek leaders in Istanbul and Crete, Blinken met with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman before traveling to Doha for talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to seek support for U.S. efforts to tamp down resurgent fears that the war could engulf the region, ramp up aid to Gaza and prepare for an eventual end of hostilities.

"This is a conflict that could easily metastasize, causing even more insecurity and even more suffering," Blinken told reporters during a joint news conference with Sheikh Mohammed. "So from day one, among other priorities, we have been intensely focused on working to prevent the conflict from spreading."

Blinken said it is has been a major focus of his discussion with all of the leaders he has met with in recent days. "We share a commitment to ensure that the conflict does not expand," he said.

He said they also have discussed what each country can do once the conflict is over "to provide the assurances and the incentives required to build a more secure and more stable, more peaceful future for the region."

"And my takeaway from the discussion so far, including here with our friends in Qatar, is that our partners are willing to have these difficult conversations and to make hard decisions. All of us feel a stake in forging the way forward."

Jordan and other Arab states have been highly critical of Israel's actions and have eschewed public support for long-term planning, arguing that the fighting must end before such discussions can begin. They have been demanding a cease-fire since mid-October as civilian casualties began to skyrocket.

After his talks with Blinken, Sheikh Mohammed called for an immediate cease-fire, saying the constant images of death and destruction in Gaza are de-sensitizing people to the horrors of what is happening.

"This is a big test for our humanity," he said. "We are looking for a sustainable future, however the focus is now on stopping the fighting."

King Abdullah "warned of the catastrophic repercussions" of the war in Gaza while calling on the U.S. to press for an immediate cease-fire, a statement from the Royal Court said.

Israel has refused to agree to a cease-fire and the U.S. has instead called for specified temporary "humanitarian pauses" to allow aid to get in and people to get to safety.

Before leaving Jordan, Blinken toured a World Food Program warehouse in Amman with vast stockpiles of humanitarian aid -- including canned beans and hummus -- ready to be transported into Gaza. While touring the facility, Blinken noted that the supplies were ready to eat, since many Palestinians displaced within Gaza weren't in a position to prepare meals.

"The United States has worked, from day one, to open access routes into Gaza, to get assistance to people who need it. We continue to work on that every single day," Blinken said at the facility. "Not only to keep the routes open, but to multiply them, to maximize them, to try to get, as I said, more food, more assistance, to more people, more effectively."

WFP Palestine acting country director Laura Turner told reporters that trucks en route to northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have partially withdrawn, were getting mobbed by desperate Palestinians before they could reach their destinations.

The U.S. has been pressing Israel for weeks to let greater amounts of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies into Gaza, and the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution Dec. 22 calling for an immediate increase in deliveries. Three weeks ago, Israel opened Kerem Shalom, adding a second entry point for aid into Gaza after Rafah.

Still, the rate of trucks entering has not risen significantly. This week, an average of around 120 trucks a day entered through Rafah and Kerem Shalom, according to U.N. figures, far below the 500 trucks of goods going in daily before the war and far below what aid groups say is needed.

Almost the entire population of 2.3 million depends on the trucks coming across the border for their survival. One in four Palestinians in Gaza is starving, and the rest face crisis levels of hunger, according to the U.N.

"The situation for men, women and children in Gaza remains dire," Blinken told reporters Saturday evening in Crete, where he touched down briefly for a meeting with Greece's prime minister before traveling on to Jordan.

"Far too many Palestinians have been killed -- especially children," he continued. "Far too many remain incredibly challenged in terms of their access to food, to water, to medicine, to the essentials of life. It's imperative that we see a substantial and sustained increase in the assistance that's getting to them, as well as the protection of civilians in general."

More than 85% of people in Gaza have been driven from their homes by Israeli bombardment and ground offensives. Most live in U.N. shelters crowded beyond their capacity, in tent camps that have been sprung up or on the streets.

In his meetings in Jordan, Blinken stressed "the critical need to protect Palestinian civilians in the West Bank from extremist settler violence."

Blinken's visit comes as developments in Lebanon, northern Israel, the Red Sea and Iraq have put intense strains on what had been a modestly successful U.S. push to prevent a regional conflagration since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, and as international criticism of Israel's military operation mounts.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press and by Iain Marlow of Bloomberg News (TNS).

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, right, at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, during Blinken's week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, visits a World Food Program (WFP) regional warehouse in Amman, Jordan Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)



Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi looks on during his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani attend a press conference, during Blinken's week-long trip aimed at calming tensions across the Middle East, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman, Jordan Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)

