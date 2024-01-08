Congressional leaders reach spending accord

WASHINGTON -- Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on overall spending levels for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

Funding runs out for roughly 20% of the government -- including for essential programs such as some veterans assistance, and food and drug safety services -- on Jan. 19, and money for the rest of the government runs out shortly after that, on Feb. 2.

The agreement largely hews to spending caps for defense and domestic programs that Congress set as part of a bill to suspend the debt limit until 2025. But it does provide some concessions to House Republicans who viewed the spending restrictions in that agreement as insufficient.

In a letter to colleagues, House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Sunday the agreement would secure $16 billion in additional spending cuts from the previous agreement brokered by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and President Joe Biden and is about $30 billion less than what the Senate was considering.

"This represents the most favorable budget agreement Republicans have achieved in over a decade," Johnson writes.

Biden said in a statement, "The bipartisan funding framework congressional leaders have reached moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities. It reflects the funding levels that I negotiated with both parties and signed into law last spring. It rejects deep cuts to programs hard-working families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies."

The agreement speeds up the roughly $20 billion in cuts already agreed to for the Internal Revenue Service and rescinds about $6 billion in covid relief money that had been approved but not yet spent, according to Johnson's letter.

The deal that the agreement mostly adheres to was reached last spring to suspend the nation's debt limit in exchange for limiting discretionary spending to $1.59 trillion in 2024, with 1% growth in 2025. Because that represented a cut when taking inflation into account, Biden and McCarthy agreed to spend another $69 billion each year in a side deal, with some of that offset by repurposing existing funds.

"It's a good deal for Democrats and the country," Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., told colleagues in a briefing call.

Essentially, Democrats see the trade-offs they made as mild. In a description provided to reporters, they said the covid savings would have "no significant impact on any current projects or activities in motion." And they said that moving all of the $20.2 billion in IRS cuts to this year instead of over two years would still leave the agency able to maintain "critical investments" that Congress provided in 2022. At the time, Congress provided the IRS with an additional $80 billion that could be spent over 10 years.

The deal allows for $886.3 billion in defense spending, the leaders announced, and $772.7 billion in domestic discretionary spending. It rescinds the $6.1 billion in coronavirus emergency spending authority and accelerates the cuts from the $80 billion in new funding that the Internal Revenue Service was supposed to get under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, stripping the $20 billion of that total this year.

The most conservative House Republicans opposed the earlier debt ceiling agreement and even brought House proceedings to a halt for a few days to show their displeasure. Many were surely wanting additional concessions, but Democrats have been insistent on abiding by the debt ceiling agreement's spending caps, leaving Johnson in a difficult spot.

"It's even worse than we thought," the House Freedom Caucus said of the agreement in a tweet posted on X. "This is total failure."

From the far right, the Freedom Caucus has urged Congress to reset spending levels to pre-pandemic amounts and attach conservative policy amendments -- including limits on abortion access and harsh immigration restrictions -- to spending legislation.

Other Republicans, namely 18 GOP lawmakers from districts that Biden carried in the 2020 election, had called on Johnson to take a more pragmatic approach to budget cuts and stave off far-right attempts to include social policy in funding legislation.

The agreement is separate from the negotiations that are taking place to secure additional funding for Israel and Ukraine while also curbing restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border.

For right-wingers, the House speaker has drawn a hard line on emergency assistance for Israel and Ukraine, spurning Biden's $106 billion spending request that covered aid for both war-stricken nations, humanitarian assistance and border security resources. Johnson paired $14 billion for Israel with the same amount of cuts to the IRS, a move that nonpartisan analysts say would actually cost taxpayers more money by hampering the agency's ability to collect revenue. That measure passed the House and failed in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

But Johnson has not secured the spending cuts for which the Freedom Caucus has argued.

Instead, Johnson staggered government funding deadlines at the current spending levels, and the new agreement would continue those levels -- a rate of spending that led conservatives to oust McCarthy.

Border security and immigration could pose a political hurdle for the new spending deal. Dozens of House Republicans last week argued that Johnson should attach demands for new immigration restrictions to any government funding deal, not just to the legislation for aid to Ukraine and Israel where Biden is already seeking border funds.

In a joint statement, Schumer and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., voiced their support for the agreement.

"It will also allow us to keep the investments for hardworking American families secured by the legislative achievements of President Biden and Congressional Democrats," Schumer and Jeffries said.

But they also warned House Republicans about trying to add conservative policy riders to the bills in the coming days, saying Democrats would not support "poison pill policy changes in any of the twelve appropriations bills put before the Congress."

Rep. Patrick McHenry, who helped lead the debt ceiling negotiations when McCarthy was House speaker, noted that two-thirds of both parties in the House supported that agreement.

"This deal, which adheres to that framework, deserves equally as robust support," McHenry, R-N.C., said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., tweeted that he was encouraged that leaders identified a "path toward completing" the spending bills. It was a cautious recognition that some obstacles could lie ahead.

"America faces serious national security challenges, and Congress must act quickly to deliver the full-year resources this moment requires," McConnell said.

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press and by Jacob Bogage of The Washington Post.