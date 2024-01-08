Jackrabbits repeat as FCS champions

FRISCO, Texas -- South Dakota State never bought into all the hype as defending FCS national champions. With standout quarterback Mark Gronowski and a stifling defense, the Jackrabbits just went out and won another title.

"That first one was ... really, really sweet, just because it was that first one," said Gronowski, who started his third Football Championship Subdivision title game. "We got to see the other team do it three years ago and be up on that stage where we weren't, so I think that's part of the thing that makes this whole thing so much sweeter."

Gronowski ran for a touchdown and threw for another after halftime as SDSU repeated as champions with a 23-3 win over Montana on Sunday. The Jackrabbits have won 29 games in a row, including over North Dakota State last year for their first national title.

"With as much hype surrounding this football program, we never paid much attention to it. We stayed consistent. We worked extremely hard week in and week out, and this is the result," said Jimmy Rogers, the first-year head coach with a 15-0 record after being South Dakota State's defensive coordinator last season.

SDSU linebacker Adam Boch stuffed running back Eli Gillman for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1 on Montana's opening drive. SDSU allowed only 273 total yards, had five sacks and wrapped up a four-game playoff run in which it allowed only 15 points and had two shutouts.

"Best defense in FCS history," Rogers said. "I'm proud of that, proud of this football team, proud to go back-to-back."

South Dakota State had an impressive game-opening drive, but led only 7-3 at halftime. Gronowski then bulled into the end zone for a 10-yard score midway through the third quarter, and on the next possession threw a 23-yard TD to Jadon Janke.

Gronowski was 13-of-21 passing for 175 yards and ran eight times for 62 yards to join Carson Wentz and Brock Jensen, quarterbacks who won multiple championships with North Dakota State, as the only players selected as most outstanding player in consecutive FCS title games. Gronowski was a true freshman when he tore his left ACL on the opening series of the unusual May 2021 title game the Jackrabbits lost at the end of a pandemic-affected season.

"They have a heck of a leader back there. And he makes them go for sure," Montana linebacker Braxton Hill said.

Montana's 27 playoff appearances are the most in the second tier of Division I football. National champions in 1995 and 2001, the Grizzlies (13-2) have now finished as the runner-up six times, four under Coach Bobby Hauck.

This was the Grizzlies' first title game since 2009, when they were runner-ups for the third time in Hauck's first seven seasons. Hauck then left for FBS team UNLV and also was on staff at San Diego State before returning to Montana in 2018.

Less than two weeks after South Dakota State was crowned champions last year, John Stiegelmeier retired after 26 seasons as head coach. He was succeeded by Rogers, a former Jackrabbits linebacker who was captain of their first playoff team in 2009 -- when they lost to Montana after blowing a 27-point lead.

Both teams had only one possession in the first quarter Sunday. Montana's opening drive spilled into the first play of the second quarter, when Boch had the big fourth-down stop.

South Dakota State had opened the game with a 75-play, 11-play drive. Gronowski completed his first five passes for 55 yards and converted a third-and-4 with a 9-yard keeper right before Isaiah Davis' 6-yard TD run.

"The fourth down stop was a big play in the game," Hauck said. "They're just a big, physical senior-oriented team and they do a nice job."

South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) passes the ball in the first quarter against Montana at the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell (17) is tackled in the first half by South Dakota State safety Tucker Large (1) in the first half at the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Montana quarterback Clifton McDowell , right, tries to leap past South Dakota State defensive tackle Brian Williams (92) in the first half at the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



F-16s with the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota Air National Guard, fly over the stadium during the national anthem before the FCS Championship NCAA college football game between South Dakota State and Montana, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



South Dakota State linebacker Adam Bock, left, stops Montana running back Eli Gillman (10) short of a touchdown in the second quarter at the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)



Montana Grizzlies place-kicker Nico Ramos (83) boots a field goal against South Dakota State at the FCS Championship NCAA college football game Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

