Losing democracy?

The ends do not justify the means in a democracy. In fact, it's just the opposite. In this case, "means" refers to democratic institutions that are intended to protect citizens from the whims of would-be despots and unruly mobs. If we lose those institutions, that's when America truly becomes unrecognizable.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Weakens our nation

How dare our "governor" make it OK for ranking members of the military to resign their positions for reasons of faith versus politics. By making her religious point she only continues to weaken our country in the eyes of the people of other nations of the world.

Separation of church and state, while not appearing in the U.S. Constitution, is enshrined in the very first freedom guaranteed by the First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion." Known as the establishment clause, the opening lines of the First Amendment prohibit the government from creating an official religion or favoring one religion (or nonreligion) over another.

If Col. Dillon Patterson, commander of the 188th Arkansas Air National Guard, feels so strongly against the Pentagon's policy on a Woman's Reproductive Freedom (notice I capitalized all that!) that he'd quit the Guard altogether, he doesn't deserve to represent our country or collect his pension. I'm not familiar with all things military, but I believe a person who represents our country as a soldier should do so while showing support for the president of the country, and the rule set forth by our founders.

HEATHER PLANKENHORN

Fayetteville

Must stop madness

We must stop this Trump thing or we will implode as a country. The far left and right both share blame in his creation, but that is not the point now.

People need to understand the country was built on compromise, the Constitution itself being one. Without give and take, we fail as a free country. The Supreme Court must decide if it will take the case on presidential immunity. It must meet the challenge and quickly. A president cannot have unlimited immunity or they would be above the law and would be our demise as a country. This should be a quick, easy, simple, unanimous decision.

Mr. Trump is now spewing out Nazi rhetoric like "vermin" and "poisoning our blood." Quality people are not going to want to work for him, only sycophants and acolytes. If he wins the primary, trouble will start; prepare for chaos. I want to remind everyone he told them to go to the Capitol building, fight like hell and he would be with them. Then he went back to the safety of the White House and watched it on monitors. Now many of them are in jail while he lives in luxury and runs for president.

Stop the madness, save the country; vote for someone reasonable like Nikki Haley.

BRIAN DAVIS

Lincoln

Avert WIC shortfall

Across Arkansas, nearly 19,000 parents, infants, and young children could be turned away from WIC, a federal nutrition program designed specifically to help pregnant women and new moms afford essentials like formula, milk and fresh produce.

That's because rising participation and the increased cost of food have left WIC facing a $1 billion funding shortfall, which could force millions across the nation to be waitlisted or have their benefits cut for the first time in three decades.

That would be devastating for families across our state. WIC not only helps parents make ends meet, but also supports the health and development of infants and young children. Data shows WIC dramatically improves maternal, infant and child health and development, while also helping participants improve their diets by purchasing healthier foods.

Lawmakers have an opportunity to make this right, but time is running out. With the Jan. 19 deadline to avert a partial government shutdown looming, we're calling on Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton and our representatives in Congress to act quickly to fully fund WIC, ensuring that all Arkansas' children get the nutrition they need to thrive--starting from day one.

LORI GOLDEN

Little Rock

Lori Golden is senior manager, state campaigns, for No Kid Hungry.

On customer service

Happy 2024 to you. I visited the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette building on Jan. 3 and was so impressed.

First, I was greeted by a very friendly "happy to help" employee named Toni. She was quick to call someone to help me as I was having an issue with my iPad (which I love). John Reed came to the rescue and was very knowledgeable, but also an outstanding communicator. He explained what happened and I am now up and running. I appreciated him taking the time, and when I asked him who could I send a compliment to as I would like to recognize him, he said, "I guess my mom."

John Reed and Toni are exceptional at what they do as I am a very happy customer and I value the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper.

Thank you for your time and have a nice day.

SHERRY LIPPIATT

North Little Rock

Treating as business

As virtually all the best players are opting out these days, watching major bowl games has become the equivalent of watching a first NFL preseason game: Zero starters.

But I support the players. If the colleges and media conglomerates want to treat these games purely as business, then so too will the players.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock