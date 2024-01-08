Musselman: ‘We stunk in all areas’

FAYETTEVILLE -- The first half of Saturday's game at Walton Arena could have gone better for the University of Arkansas basketball team, but it wasn't a disaster.

The second half? That was a disaster. A total disaster.

Auburn pounded Arkansas 83-51 to hand Arkansas its most-lopsided loss in Walton Arena's 31-year history and outscored the Razorbacks 46-21 in the second half.

Arkansas (9-5, 0-1 SEC) led 27-26 with 4:55 left in the first half after Jalen Graham scored on a layup.

"I thought we played pretty good, decent, OK, whatever word you want to say, survived the first 16 minutes," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said. "And then after that, it was ..."

After that it was Auburn 57, Arkansas 24, including an 11-3 run by the No. 25 Tigers to end the first half.

Auburn outscored the Razorbacks by 33 points in the final 23:52.

"Just a competitive fiber," Musselman said. "It wasn't there for 40 minutes."

After Auburn took a 37-30 halftime lead, the Tigers opened the second half by outscoring Arkansas 13-2 to move ahead 50-32 with 13:57 left as junior forward Johni Broome scored 10 consecutive points.

Arkansas cut its deficit to 53-41 on Keyon Menifield's three-pointer with 12:19 left, but Auburn answered by pushing its lead to 72-46.

"It's like we quit and didn't play as a team," said Menifield, a sophomore point guard who led the Razorbacks with 14 points. "I mean, it hurts, knowing that when we play as a team we're a good team.

"But tonight was one of them nights."

Auburn (12-2, 1-0) was dominant in winning its seventh consecutive game.

"We stunk in all areas," Musselman said. "We've got to get a lot better to even survive in this league. We've got to be a lot more competitive."

The Razorbacks shot 31% (18 of 58), which actually wasn't their season-low.

Arkansas shot 30.3% (23 of 76) in a 77-74 overtime victory against Stanford in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but offset that by hitting 20 of 33 free throws.

Against Auburn, the Razorbacks hit 8 of 15 free throws, and four of their attempts were the result of technical fouls on Chad Baker-Mazar and Tre Donaldson when they were called for taunting after hitting baskets.

The Tigers shot 48.6% (34 of 70) and finished with a 48-18 advantage on points in the paint, including 15 layups and 6 dunks.

In the second half, Auburn shot 57.6% (19 of 33) and Arkansas shot 22.2% (6 of 27).

Musselman said the Razorbacks, who had eight assists and 13 turnovers, made 165 passes -- well short of their goal each game of at least 200.

"I'm assuming 165 passes is an all-time low since I've been here," said Musselman, who is in his fifth season at Arkansas.

The Tigers outrebounded the Razorbacks 46-32 and had 11 offensive rebounds to help them to a 13-4 edge in second-chance points.

Auburn outscored Arkansas 46-9 in bench points -- led by 16 from Baker-Mazara and 11 from Donaldson -- and had a 17-7 advantage in fast-break points.

"Some of the plus-minuses on our team, I've never seen some of those like that in the minutes that some of those guys played," Musselman said. "As a competitor, disappointed."

The Razorbacks were outscored by 22 points in the 25 minutes when senior guard Davis was in the game, by 21 in sophomore forward Trevon Brazile's 33 minutes and by 20 in senior forward Makhi Mitchell's 9 minutes.

Brazile was a first-team preseason All-SEC pick by the coaches and Davis was a second-team pick. Mitchell is a returning starter, though he's played off the bench most of this season.

Musselman used 13 players, but the reserves who got a few minutes late in the game struggled like the starters.

Arkansas scored its fewest points since a 66-50 loss to Florida in the 2019 SEC Tournament. The Razorbacks' previous low this season had been in their 69-66 victory over Lipscomb.

"This team has not resembled what we've built the last four years from a competitive standpoint, from a defensive standpoint, from a loose-ball getting standpoint," Musselman said. "So what are we going to do?

"We've got to try to figure it out as much as we can. Guys got opportunities and didn't seize the opportunities."

The Razorbacks will try to bounce back when they play at Georgia (11-3, 1-0) on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs won 75-68 at Missouri on Saturday.

"This group does not understand what identity on either side of the ball," Musselman said. "We have to just try to figure it out and keep talking about it.

"Whether it gets solved or not, I don't know."