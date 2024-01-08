‘Oppenheimer’ takes home Golden Globe for best drama

Christopher Nolan's American epic "Oppenheimer" dominated the 81st Golden Globes, winning best drama, while Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" pulled off an upset victory over "Barbie" to triumph in the best comedy or musical category.

If awards season has been building toward a second match-up of Barbenheimer, this round went to "Oppenheimer." It also won best director for Nolan, best drama actor for Cillian Murphy, best supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr. and for Ludwig Göransson's score.

Along with best comedy or musical, "Poor Things" also won for Emma Stone's performance as Bella.

Lily Gladstone won best actress in a dramatic film for Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon." Gladstone, who began her speech speaking the language of her native tribe, Blackfeet Nation, is the first Indigenous winner in the category.

It was two hours before "Barbie," the year's biggest hit with more than $1.4 billion in ticket sales, won an award. Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" took best song, and swiftly after, "Barbie" took the Globes' new honor for "cinematic and box office achievement." Some thought that award might go to Taylor Swift, whose "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" also set box-office records.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," two blockbusters brought together by a common release date, also faced off in the best screenplay category, but in an upset, Justine Triet and Arthur Harari won for the script of the French courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall." Later, Triet's film picked up best international film, too.

Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph both won for Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." Giamatti, reuniting with Payne two decades after "Sideways," won best actor and Randolph won for her supporting performance as a grieving woman in the 1970s-set boarding school drama.

Hayao Miyazaki's "The Boy and the Heron" won best animated film, an upset over "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

The final season of "Succession" cleaned up on the television side. It won best drama series for the third time, a mark that ties a record set by "Mad Men" and "The X-Files." Three stars from the HBO series also won: Matt Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

Hulu's "The Bear" also came away with a trio of awards, including best comedy series. Jeremy Allen White won for the second time, but this time he had company. Ayo Edebiri won her first Globe for her leading performance in the Hulu show's second season.

"Beef" won three awards: best limited series, as well as acting awards for Ali Wong and Steven Yeun.

The Globes also added a new stand-up special award. That went, surprisingly, to Ricky Gervais, who didn't attend the show he so often hosted. Some expected Chris Rock to win for "Selective Outrage," his stand-up response to the Will Smith slap.

