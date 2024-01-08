Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 8, 1924

CONWAY -- The business section of Guy, a thriving village 20 miles north of Conway, was virtually destroyed by a fire early Sunday morning which dismantled seven buildings, including four general merchandise stores, and resulted in losses estimated at $30,000, for which there was no insurance coverage. Only four buildings were left following the fire. With no fire fighting apparatus, residents of the community worked heroically for more than an hour in the bitter cold with buckets of water from two town wells to put out the flames, but a high wind drove the fire through the business section until the last building in its path was destroyed.

50 years ago

Jan. 8, 1974

An urban affairs department has been established at First National Bank of Little Rock to "relate the bank's resources to urban problems encountered by members of the minority community." Bank president Edwin C. Kane said the department would be located within the marketing division, and that it would seek to improve the bank's relations with minority groups and initiate programs to aid minority, social and economic development. Charles Stewart was named urban affairs officer.

25 years ago

Jan. 8, 1999

The Democrat Printing and Lithograph Co. Building and Trinity Hospital in Little Rock have been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the country's official list of historically significant properties. The Democrat Printing and Lithograph Co. Building at Second and Scott streets is a reinforced concrete and brick commercial building erected in 1924 and designed by architects Theodore Sanders and Frank Ginnocchio. Trinity Hospital on the southwest corner of Main and 20th streets is a two-story brick building constructed in 1924 and designed by architect Maximilian F. Mayer.

10 years ago

Jan. 8, 2014

Home sales in Arkansas slipped almost 3% in November compared with November 2012, the first decline in sales since a 1.6% drop in February, the Arkansas Realtors Association said Tuesday. There were 1,827 homes sold in November in a 43-county area surveyed by the Realtors Association, down 2.8% from 1,880 sold the same month in 2012. There are reasons why the decline isn't too worrisome, said Michael Pakko, chief economist at the Institute for Economic Advancement at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. November is normally one of the slowest months of the year for home sales, Pakko said. So, November doesn't have much effect on the cumulative sales for the year, Pakko said.