OTHERS SAY: They can run, but they can’t hide

For eight years, the U.S. State Department has offered a reward of up to $5 million for information on the whereabouts of Saleh Arouri, a Hamas terrorist whose hands were dripping red.

Last week, Israel found him.

"No one is safe if they had any hand in planning, raising money for or carrying out" the Oct. 7 attacks, an unnamed U.S. official told The Times. "This is just the beginning, and it'll go on for years."

Israeli forces went on high alert after the death of Arouri in anticipation that Hezbollah might retaliate. Critics of Israel maintain that the attack will escalate the violence, but Hezbollah has been shelling northern Israel with missiles from Lebanon since the Oct. 7 massacre. Who is escalating what?

It's just as likely that Israel's targeted operation sends a message of steely resolve to those who wish to destroy the Jewish state. Israel has made clear that it won't be cowed into a cease-fire that allows its enemies to rearm and recuperate in order to terrorize innocents again.