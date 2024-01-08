Peace through war





As civilian casualties from Israel's invasion of Gaza mount and become the focus of anti-Israeli media coverage, calls for a ceasefire grow more strident.

This plays out according to the Hamas script, because any ceasefire short of Hamas destruction is equivalent to a Hamas victory and Israeli defeat.

Both Israeli military efforts and civilian deaths will have been for naught because Hamas will be free to rebuild and repeat.

The precedent will have been established that Hamas can commit even worse attacks in the future without fear of reprisals that would go so far as to threaten its existence. The "global community," egged on by pro-Palestinian media, will prevent Hamas destruction, regardless of the atrocities it commits.

If international pressure forces Israel to halt any retaliation as soon as casualty level X is reached, then Hamas will have incentive to engage in more terrorism, with its backside effectively covered.

In order to avoid setting such a precedent, Israel should be allowed to finish the war that Hamas started, with finish defined as the destruction, to the extent militarily and politically possible, of Hamas.

This would be the only fitting outcome not just in the sense of punishing terrorism, but also in terms of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

Those equating the cause of peace with a ceasefire that allows Hamas to avoid paying the price for its brutal actions; more precisely, which allows Hamas to continue to exist and wage its war against the idea of peace itself, get things precisely backwards--if the only hope for peace is a two-state solution, then the only way to reach peace is through the elimination of the primary obstacle, Hamas.

The dilemma lies in recognizing that, although the destruction of Hamas is necessary for any kind of long-term peace, it can only be achieved with the kinds of civilian casualties we are now witnessing, in large part because of the nature of Hamas tactics (including using civilians as human shields and hospitals and schools as bases).

Those accusing Israel of disproportionate response fail to recognize that it is Hamas, not Israel, that is responsible for those high civilian tolls, not only due to the ugly tactics it employs but for having started the war in the first place.

That they started it by slaughtering more than 1,200 Israeli civilians should be especially relevant when it comes to concerns over civilian loss of life.

Those expressing such concern might also acknowledge that, if ending the carnage is the primary goal, the quickest way for that to happen would be for Hamas to lay down its arms.

Implicit in the demands upon Israel to cease and desist are therefore several ironic assumptions, including that Israel (unlike Hamas) has a conscious that can be appealed to; that Israel (unlike Hamas) will take pains to respect international law, and that Israel cares more about avoiding Gazan casualties than those who misgovern Gaza do.

As a democratic nation under the rule of law and bound by the laws of warfare, Israel is thus held to a vastly higher standard than Hamas, which recognizes no such restraints; indeed, it bases its strategy on violating them at every opportunity (see Oct. 7).

Whereas Israel seeks to limit civilian casualties, for both moral and political reasons and often in ways that increase the risk to its own forces, Hamas seeks to maximize the death toll.

It is difficult to appreciate the Israeli dilemma in Gaza without thinking about the final months of the American war in the Pacific against Japan--as we prepared for the invasion of the Japanese home islands, with the horrors of Okinawa freshly in mind, estimates of the likely death toll ranged from 500,000 to over a million, with most expected to be Japanese civilians.

Despite the anticipated loss of life, there were no serious voices in our country or among allied nations calling for us to halt the war, and if there had been we wouldn't have listened because we were determined to achieve victory over evil by inflicting whatever destruction necessary.

That invasion never happened because of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which killed an estimated 200,000 civilians but saved many times more by bringing the worst war in history to an abrupt end.

A reasonable argument could be made, particularly in terms of geographical proximity, that Hamas (and Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad and their puppet masters in Tehran) are just as evil as Imperial Japan and pose an even greater threat to Israel as distant Japan in the summer of 1945 posed to us.

A comparable logic applies to the choices before Israel: If it truly wished to commit genocide against the Gazans, it could do so using only a few from its sizeable stock of nuclear weapons. Or it could simply fight with utter disregard for casualties, perhaps, like Hamas, with the intention of killing as many innocent men, women, and children as possible.

Perhaps more pertinent to the calculus is to ask whether Hamas, if it had Israel's nuclear arsenal, would refrain from using it against Israelis. The question answers itself.

The double standard that we are witnessing can be distilled into a simple axiom: Every nation is accorded the right of self-defense.

Except Israel.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.



