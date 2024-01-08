State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Two former Hogs join Odom's UNLV Rebels

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom's UNLV football program added two more former Razorbacks this weekend to continue the Arkansas pipeline to Las Vegas.

Defensive back Malik Chavis announced he would be transferring to UNLV on the day after Texas safety Jalen Catalon, the former Razorback standout, said he'd be joining Odom's program.

Chavis, a senior from Rison, had 5 tackles and an 11-yard sack in 8 games this season and 37 tackles as a Razorback. He'll be a bonus-year senior for the Rebels in his final year of eligibility.

Catalon, who had an injury plagued career at Arkansas from 2019-22, notched 17 tackles and a forced fumble for the Longhorns this year. The Mansfield, Texas, native compiled 159 tackles at Arkansas, including 99 to go along with 3 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles in 2020 when he was named a Freshman All-American.

Odom, who served as defensive coordinator under Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman from 2019-22, had former Hogs in offensive lineman Jalen St. John, receiver Landon Rogers and linebackers Jackson Woodard and Jordan Hanna on this year's squad. The Rebels won a share of the Mountain West Conference before falling to Boise State 44-20 in the conference title game. UNLV capped a 9-5 season with a 49-36 loss to Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.

-- Tom Murphy