The big footprint

People and more people. It took 200,000 years to get to the first billion (1800). Population was two billion when I was born in 1930. Today it is eight billion. In one lifetime, world population has tripled!

It's called the Demographic Transition. People lived longer and had more children because of improved sanitation, medical advances, and growing agricultural productivity. Despite wars and famines, human numbers kept rising.

This relentless growth has consequences. Wars are being fought over territory. Other species go extinct. We merrily use up finite resources, producing ever more pollution. CO 2 and other emissions cause climate change.

But if our homeplace gets too hot and dry, that's it. There is no Planet B.

The good news is that since 1950, world birth rates have decreased by half. One big reason is women's empowerment through education and employment.

Birth rates are going down--but not nearly fast enough. Population is a big ship that's hard to turn around. Nature often corrects for excessive numbers with a population crash--a hard way to go.

So why haven't we come to grips with overpopulation?

Many people jump to the conclusion that solutions would necessarily involve coercion, even genocide. Yet Japan, South Korea, and all nation members of the European Union now have a sub-replacement fertility rate--just because couples decided to have fewer kids.

Some assume that population growth is a problem only in far-off places. However, poor countries have proven ways to bring down birth rates: reduce infant mortality, educate girls, and provide micro-loans for women to start small businesses.

Meanwhile, those born in rich countries tread more heavily on the Earth. A person's carbon footprint includes all the greenhouse gases produced directly and indirectly to support their lifestyle. An average American emits 16 metric tons a year, while most Africans emit less than one ton.

Both rich and poor need to have fewer children. We love our kids, but it's no favor to them to have more than Earth can support.

Two hot-button issues are tangled in the politics: abortion and immigration.

Worldwide, women have about 73 million abortions every year, both legal and illegal--especially in low-income countries, where almost 350 million people suffer from acute hunger (Oxfam).

An estimated 164 million women want to avoid pregnancy but for whatever reasons are not using contraception. Meeting that need would lead both to fewer births and fewer abortions.

Immigration issues are about lines on maps--which do change from time to time. After 1848, half of Mexico became a third of the continental United States. Most Mexican Americans live in the states that once were part of Mexico.

At any rate, countries are not gated communities. Overpopulation is a human problem, not just a national one.

We are nostalgic for a simpler time, the family farm with its big families and strong values. However, a combination of forces--mechanization, Big Agri, urban growth, investors buying up prime agricultural land--is already ending that dream for most.

Pro-natalism encourages people to have more children. Authoritarian leaders want more followers, and religions like their numbers to grow. Some pro-natalists want to turn back the clock, keeping women "barefoot and pregnant."

One pro-natalist notion is that the more babies are born, the more geniuses to solve our problems. Yet back when we had only a few million people on Earth, there were plenty of geniuses: dramatists Aeschylus and Sophocles, philosophers Heraclitus and Confucius, religious founders Buddha and Moses, Solon the wise lawgiver, mathematicians Pythagoras and Aryabhata (who discovered pi), and many others.

However, the would-be clinching argument is economic. Pro-natalists point out that younger working people support older retired workers through Social Security. With fewer young ones and more older ones, that plan won't work.

This argument ignores the elephant in the room--productivity, growing quickly because of automation. Between 1979-2021, the typical worker was producing 64.6 percent more--although receiving only a 17.3 percent average raise in pay. The remainder went to highly paid corporate and professional employees, shareholders, and other wealth owners (Economic Policy Institute, "The Productivity-Pay Gap").

Instead, increased productivity could pay for workers' immediate needs and their later retirement and health-care costs.

A common false notion is that the economy must always grow. But why? Growth means producing more gadgets, using up more resources and creating more pollution and greenhouse gasses--hastening our own end!

Some schools of economics question constant growth that ignores planetary needs. The Steady-State Economy, which aims to keep GDP and resource use stable, was best articulated by economist Herman Daly. The Degrowth Movement "advocates for societies that prioritize social and ecological well-being instead of corporate profits, over-production and excess consumption."

To a change of priorities, we could add the worldwide ideal of a one-child family--not imposed from above, but by universal agreement. Let's reduce our numbers before nature does it the hard way.

Coralie Koonce is a writer living in Fayetteville, and the author of "Little Handbook of Arguments" and the upcoming booklet "War and Words, the Conflict in Gaza."