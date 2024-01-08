Two Springdale teens accused in shooting into Bentonville home

BENTONVILLE -- Two people were arrested Monday in connection with a shooting.

Luis Cruz Jr., 18, and a 16-year old boy were taken into custody several hours after the shooting, according to a press release from the Bentonville Police Department. The two were arrested in connection with terroristic act and felony unlawful discharge from a vehicle.

Bentonville police officers went at 12:21 a.m. Monday to the area of the 200 block of Southeast 16th Street regarding suspicious activity report, according to the press release.

The reporting party told police an unidentified male knocked on his front door but left and was possibly next door, according to the press release.

The officers did not find the individual at the scene, according to the press release.

Police went the location 40 minutes later after a report of shots fired with several rounds fired into a residence at 207 S.E. 16 St., according to the press release. The reporting party told police at midnight he heard someone knocking at his front door, and the person was asking for Zachary or Jonthan, but he left a short time later, according to the release

The reporting person said he later heard three to four shouts outside the residence, according to the release.

The police found three bullet holes in the front of the residence, according to the release.

No one was injured, according to the release.

Cruz and the juvenile was arrested Monday afternoon in Springdale.

Cruz is being held in the Benton County Jail and the 16-year-old is being held in the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.