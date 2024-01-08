Washington Commanders Next Head Coach Hire: Mike Macdonald Listed as Favorite

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Washington Commanders announced the release of head coach Ron Rivera on Monday morning.

Rivera leaves Washington after four seasons, three franchise name changes, eight quarterback changes, and two ownership changes with a 26-40-1 record.

New owner, Josh Harris, also announced they have hired two-time NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers to help run the franchise. Myers helped lead the Golden State Warriors to four NBA Championships, and now he and fellow new-hire, Rick Spielman (former longtime Minnesota Vikings GM), will be tasked with helping to find the new head coach for Washington.

Mike MacDonald is the favorite for the role in D.C. The defensive coordinator for the Ravens since 2022, MacDonald has helped lead Baltimore to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Previously, in his one-year as the defensive coordinator for the University of Michigan, the Wolverines won the Big Ten Conference Championship and finished as the No.3 ranked team. At just 36 years old, MacDonald could bring a youthful spark to the franchise. It would be his first head-coaching position in the NFL.

Bill Belichick has the next best odds, as rumors circulate he will be leaving the Patriots after a 23-year tenure with the New England Patriots. Considered by many one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time the six-time Super Bowl Champion is +325 to land the role.

Eric Bienemy, the current offensive coordinator for the Commanders is +500. Bienemy spent five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Commanders in 2023, winning two Super Bowl during his tenure with the Chiefs.

Ben Johnson, the current offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, and Jim Harbaugh, who will lead Michigan to the national title game for 2023, have +600 odds.

Rounding out the list are Bobby Slowik, the young offensive coordinator for the Houston Texans who exceeded expectations winning the AFC South title this season, and Shane Waldron, the current offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.

