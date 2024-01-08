Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 28-Jan. 3 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

Dec. 28

Damian Quintin Cook, 42, and Brianna Jacklyn Sebren, 24, both of Fayetteville

Michael Lyn Foster, 61, and Shirley Faye Thrash, 69, both of Farmington

Christopher Ray Dion Jones, 29, and Whitney Leanne Wilson, 29, both of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Julio Roberto Morales Xiquin, 29, and Marbely Del Carmen Monterrosa Arauz, 39, both of Fayetteville

Michael Anthony Radice, 72, and Patricia Anne Sexton, 65, both of Fayetteville

Alexander Manuel Vicente, 23, and Amber Keiane Rosamond, 22, both of Springdale

Dec. 29

Alexander Enrique Barboza , 47, and Melissa Mary Mitchell, 40, both of Fayetteville

James Christian Beckner, 26, and Julianna Marie Boskus, 26, both of Memphis, Tenn.

Christofer Bradley Burnside, 30, and Miranda Nicole Alverson, 26, both of Fayetteville

James Ashley Dement, 49, and Catina Leann Pickle, 43, both of Elkins

Branden David Harder, 24, and Madeline Elaine Culbertson, 25, both of Nevada, Mo.

Nathaniel Edward Howard, 25, and Bayleigh Alexa Wilson, 24, both of Fayetteville

Salvador Hurtado Marcial, 54, and Edith Elizabeth Pineda, 50, both of Rogers

Daniel Moreno, 24, Gentry, and Tatiana Treto, 22, Tontitown

Joshua Dean Pralle, 24, and Sydney Allison Rinck, 22, both of Independence, Kan.

Delmer Israel Suazo Soler, 37, and Iris Esmelda Mancias, 36, both of Springdale

Wesley Luka Tatios, 20, and Nelani Balos, 21, both of Springdale

Sergio Aguliar Urquidi Jr., 31, and Alexandra Cheyenne Spradling, 25, both of Springdale

Jan. 2

Keith Jon Black, 62, Watts, Okla., and Brenda Carol Lewis, 62, Colcord, Okla.

Sunshine Donis, 44, and Stacey Marie Trucks, 43, both of Springdale

Troy Hepburn Dugas, 52, and Shannon Renee Wilson, 44, both of Prairie Grove

Robert Lynn Holt, 55, and Terri Gay Miller, 50, both of Fayetteville

Kimo Laibwij, 27, and Annie Debrum, 23, both of Springdale

Harrington Lakior, 33, and Jabwan Bikajele, 31, both of Fayetteville

Dustan Ray Lutz, 47, and Brooke Alison Bonsall, 44, both of Springdale

Jean Pierr Omar Pacherres Ruiz, 21, and Mikeala Satitha Vela, 24, both of Springdale

Jared Davis Russell, 32, and Miranda Beth Tutor, 32, both of Fayetteville

Ty Zachery Wheeler, 24, Fayetteville, and Lily Katherine Douglass, 22, Rogers

Jan. 3

Stephen Shane Alvarado, 29, and Sophie Anne Hudson, 29, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Walker Bailey, 29, and Michelle Vanzetta Littrell, 32, both of Lincoln

Aquarius Kejuan Battles, 38, and Latavia Simone Marks, 35, both of Fayetteville

Rodney Dewayne Curry, 54, and Brittany Lee McMinn, 29, both of Prairie Grove

Noah Eugene Harkness, 29, and Amelia Jane Hudson, 24, both of Winslow

Alan Joe Lankford, 61, and Jennifer Lynn Grennier, 55, both of Fayetteville

Endry Jesus Lozada, 36, and Maria Delaluz Avina McGee, 46, both of Mesquite, Texas

Jacob Alexander Shepard, 23, and Adison Clare Reese, 25, both of Springdale

Taylor Lee Shields, 28, and Katarina Mariah Skinner, 25, both of Fayetteville