Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded Dec. 28-Jan. 3 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
Dec. 28
Damian Quintin Cook, 42, and Brianna Jacklyn Sebren, 24, both of Fayetteville
Michael Lyn Foster, 61, and Shirley Faye Thrash, 69, both of Farmington
Christopher Ray Dion Jones, 29, and Whitney Leanne Wilson, 29, both of Chattanooga, Tenn.
Julio Roberto Morales Xiquin, 29, and Marbely Del Carmen Monterrosa Arauz, 39, both of Fayetteville
Michael Anthony Radice, 72, and Patricia Anne Sexton, 65, both of Fayetteville
Alexander Manuel Vicente, 23, and Amber Keiane Rosamond, 22, both of Springdale
Dec. 29
Alexander Enrique Barboza , 47, and Melissa Mary Mitchell, 40, both of Fayetteville
James Christian Beckner, 26, and Julianna Marie Boskus, 26, both of Memphis, Tenn.
Christofer Bradley Burnside, 30, and Miranda Nicole Alverson, 26, both of Fayetteville
James Ashley Dement, 49, and Catina Leann Pickle, 43, both of Elkins
Branden David Harder, 24, and Madeline Elaine Culbertson, 25, both of Nevada, Mo.
Nathaniel Edward Howard, 25, and Bayleigh Alexa Wilson, 24, both of Fayetteville
Salvador Hurtado Marcial, 54, and Edith Elizabeth Pineda, 50, both of Rogers
Daniel Moreno, 24, Gentry, and Tatiana Treto, 22, Tontitown
Joshua Dean Pralle, 24, and Sydney Allison Rinck, 22, both of Independence, Kan.
Delmer Israel Suazo Soler, 37, and Iris Esmelda Mancias, 36, both of Springdale
Wesley Luka Tatios, 20, and Nelani Balos, 21, both of Springdale
Sergio Aguliar Urquidi Jr., 31, and Alexandra Cheyenne Spradling, 25, both of Springdale
Jan. 2
Keith Jon Black, 62, Watts, Okla., and Brenda Carol Lewis, 62, Colcord, Okla.
Sunshine Donis, 44, and Stacey Marie Trucks, 43, both of Springdale
Troy Hepburn Dugas, 52, and Shannon Renee Wilson, 44, both of Prairie Grove
Robert Lynn Holt, 55, and Terri Gay Miller, 50, both of Fayetteville
Kimo Laibwij, 27, and Annie Debrum, 23, both of Springdale
Harrington Lakior, 33, and Jabwan Bikajele, 31, both of Fayetteville
Dustan Ray Lutz, 47, and Brooke Alison Bonsall, 44, both of Springdale
Jean Pierr Omar Pacherres Ruiz, 21, and Mikeala Satitha Vela, 24, both of Springdale
Jared Davis Russell, 32, and Miranda Beth Tutor, 32, both of Fayetteville
Ty Zachery Wheeler, 24, Fayetteville, and Lily Katherine Douglass, 22, Rogers
Jan. 3
Stephen Shane Alvarado, 29, and Sophie Anne Hudson, 29, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Walker Bailey, 29, and Michelle Vanzetta Littrell, 32, both of Lincoln
Aquarius Kejuan Battles, 38, and Latavia Simone Marks, 35, both of Fayetteville
Rodney Dewayne Curry, 54, and Brittany Lee McMinn, 29, both of Prairie Grove
Noah Eugene Harkness, 29, and Amelia Jane Hudson, 24, both of Winslow
Alan Joe Lankford, 61, and Jennifer Lynn Grennier, 55, both of Fayetteville
Endry Jesus Lozada, 36, and Maria Delaluz Avina McGee, 46, both of Mesquite, Texas
Jacob Alexander Shepard, 23, and Adison Clare Reese, 25, both of Springdale
Taylor Lee Shields, 28, and Katarina Mariah Skinner, 25, both of Fayetteville