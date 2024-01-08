Water projects bill a priority of Congress’ 2024 agenda

Act is a top priority for state’s congressional delegates

Today at 4:08 a.m.

by Alex Thomas

U.S. Sen. John Boozman (left) and U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, both R-Ark., are shown in these undated courtesy photos.

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Congress will begin legislative business for the year when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill this week, but members have already started work surrounding one priority of this congressional session.

Members