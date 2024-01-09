2 insurance firms in state to merge

American Safeguard Group Inc., a Conway insurance company, announced Monday it is expanding into northeast Arkansas with the purchase of a provider based in Jonesboro.

Clark Property Insurance, which offers auto, home and business coverage, is now part of American Safeguard, a provider with operations in 30 states. The company also has an office in Mountain Home.

"The expertise of the Jonesboro team, combined with our resources, will allow us to provide unparalleled value to our clients across northeast Arkansas," said Jason Smith, managing partner of American Safeguard.

The two companies have built a years-long working relationship and the merger will help American's commitment to fostering growth while maintaining the intimate customer service that has been the cornerstone of both companies," the company said.