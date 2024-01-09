CES event to kick off in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- CES, the Consumer Technology Association's annual trade show of all things tech, is kicking off in Las Vegas this week.

The multi-day event, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is set to feature swaths of the industry's latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care and more -- with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere.

The Consumer Technology Association bills CES as the world's largest audited tech event held in person. Organizers hope to bring in some 130,000 attendees this year. More than 4,000 exhibitors, including over 1,200 startups, are also expected across 2.5 million net square feet of exhibit space.

That's still below the headcounts of pre-pandemic years and would mark a 24% dip in attendance compared with the show held in early 2020, just before covid-19 consumed much of everyday life. But 2024 is on track to beat more recent years. The anticipated numbers would surpass 2023's nearly 118,000 attendees, for example.





"People are pumped for this. They're pumped because it's post-covid [and] they're coming back," Gary Shapiro, president and chief executive officer of the Consumer Technology Association, said. "And the CEO-level support from around the world has been amazing."

Big names set to exhibit at CES this year range from tech giants and automakers to leading cosmetics brands -- including Amazon, Google, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and L'Oreal. The show will also spotlight the Consumer Technology Association's partnership with the United Nations Human Security for All campaign, which recently added technology as its eighth human security pillar.

After two days of media previews, CES will run from today through Friday. The show is not open to the general public -- it's a business-to-business event often used for industry professionals to network and connect.

"The overall theme of the show, in a sense, is sustainability," Shapiro said. "It's green. It's the U.N. human securities -- including those that focus on clean air, clean water, food as well as health care. And the U.N. just added a new one, which is technology itself. The show is built around these human securities.

"From mobility to health care, the exhibiting companies are providing solutions in the post-COVID world. We're also getting older, we're living longer and there's fewer people to take care of us. Technology is the answer."

CES 2024 will have the most keynote speeches in its history with Elevance Health, L'Oreal, Siemens, Nasdaq, Hyundai and Walmart among the companies represented in presentations.

"It's really a great opportunity to see a lot of things in short period of time," said Jay Douglas, who drove to Las Vegas from California for the media preview event.

Withings, a French company founded in 2008, showed off its BeamO home health scanner that it will make available to consumers by summer for $250.

The at-home checkup device combines an electrocardiogram, pulse oximeter, stethoscope, and thermometer sensors into a single device. According to Withings, the BeamO is the "thermometer of the future," able to not only measure temperature, but also provide feedback on heart and lung health.

Nvidia Corp., whose chip technology dominates in data centers used to create artificial intelligence software, is using the trade show to announce new products to help the personal computer industry lure consumers with "AI PCs."

Nvidia unveiled three new desktop graphics chips with extra components that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their personal machines without having to rely on remote services accessed over the internet. The chips, updated versions of existing offerings, will be offered at a "great new price," the company said Monday in a presentation.

Nvidia's rivals Intel Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. have already touted what they say is a new era for the industry: AI PCs. The companies argue that AI software is more secure and responsive when it's run on the PCs themselves rather than over the internet. Nvidia now claims its graphics chips are the best engines to power the new types of laptops and desktops.

Information for this article was contributed by Wyatte Grantham Philips of the Associated Press, Ian King of Bloomberg News (WPNS) and Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS).