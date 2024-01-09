Customizable homemade potstickers are easier to make than you think

Why make your own potstickers when ready-made versions are available in the freezer case at most supermarkets or are just a phone call (or tap, tap, tap on an app) away? Because making them at home allows you to customize the fillings.
I
Opinion | Front Burner
Today at 7:00 p.m.
Why make your own potstickers when ready-made versions are available in the freezer case at most supermarkets or are just a phone call (or tap, tap, tap on an app) away? Because making them at home allows you to customize the fillings.
I