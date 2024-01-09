Former Hog urges fans to ‘have faith’

FAYETTEVILLE -- Sunday was an off day for the University of Arkansas basketball players, but by 6:30 a.m. many members of the coaching staff arrived at work.

A long Sunday in the office came a day after the Razorbacks had a long Saturday afternoon at Walton Arena, where they lost to Auburn 83-51 in the SEC opener.

Auburn (12-2, 1-0) was ranked No. 25 in The Associated Press poll and rose to No. 16 on Monday after handing Arkansas its worst home loss to a college team.

The only visiting team to win at Arkansas by more than Auburn's 32-point margin, according to Hogstats.com, was the Phillips 66ers, an AAU powerhouse from Bartlesville, Okla., that beat the Razorbacks 74-39 during the 1951-52 season.

"We're going to keep going," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "We're not going to just do the same thing over and over. We're not going to stop tinkering and trying to get better."

Musselman said he's received numerous text messages of support from former Arkansas players -- some who he coached, some he didn't -- in the wake of the Auburn loss.

"We've got guys all over the world watching us," Musselman said. "We've got guys playing NBA games and then texting after a game.

"People are following the scores from overseas. Guys are in the G League and they are texting.

"I didn't just get one or two text messages. There were a lot of former players that I never coached that played here that are texting.

"It means a lot to me and I hope it means at least a little something to the guys on the roster to know that [former Razorbacks] built something and take pride in what they built."

Musselman said he also has heard from many coaches, some of whom he previously worked with, such as David Patrick, who is now the head coach at Sacramento State.

Patrick was an Arkansas assistant with Musselman during the 2020-21 season and they were assistants together at LSU during the 2014-15 season.

"My message to Muss was, 'You've been through this before. You know what your culture is and you know how to win, and don't bend on what your beliefs are,' " Patrick said. "Obviously Muss is a proven winner at the collegiate level."

Musselman has a 214-81 record as a college coach, including 104-45 at Arkansas. He has led Nevada and Arkansas to the NCAA Tournament the previous six times it was held, including a Sweet 16 appearance with the Wolf Pack in 2018 and two Elite Eight appearances in 2021 and 2022 and one Sweet 16 in 2023 with the Razorbacks.