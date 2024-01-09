Hampton earns CFB Hall of Fame honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- Former University of Arkansas All-American Dan Hampton was announced on Monday as a 2024 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame by the National Football Foundation.

Hampton, 66, has been previously elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame (2002), the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame and the University of Arkansas Hall of Honor.

He was a member of the Razorbacks' All-Century team selected in 1994, the Arkansas All-Decade team of the 1970s and the NFL All-Decade teams of the 1980s.

The Oklahoma City native grew up in Jacksonville and signed with the Razorbacks as a probable offensive lineman before blossoming into a 6-5 wrecking ball of a defensive lineman who was named Southwest Conference defensive player of the year as a senior in 1978.

Hampton was the No. 4 pick in the 1979 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he started 152 of 157 career games as an inside-outside defensive lineman. He was part of dominant Bears teams of the 1980s and 90s under Coach Mike Ditka and defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan that made the playoffs seven times in an eight-year span and won the Super Bowl after the 1985 season with a 15-1 record.

Hampton was selected the No. 2 player on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's list of the top professional Razorbacks of all time in April 2020, behind only Lance Alworth.

Hampton played for both Frank Broyles and Lou Holtz at Arkansas, and his teams went 35-10-2 with a 22-8-2 mark in Southwest Conference play.

The 1977 Razorbacks went 11-1 and crushed No. 2 Oklahoma 31-6 in the Orange Bowl to finish No. 3 in the final Associated Press poll.

Hampton posted 98 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss, during his senior year. He was named the SWC Player of the Year by the Houston Post that season.

Hampton had 239 tackles, 126 solo, to go along with 32 tackles for loss and 6 forced fumbles as a Razorback.

Now an icon in Chicago, Hampton was honored in 2017 as part of the SEC Football Legends class, which was recognized prior to the SEC championship game in Atlanta.

Hampton became the 17th former Razorback player or coach to be named to the College Football Hall of Fame, which relocated to Atlanta in 2014.

Wide receivers Randy Moss and Larry Fitzgerald headline the 2024 class, which includes 19 players and three coaches.

The coaches include Frank Solich, who led Nebraska and Ohio to 173 wins in 22 seasons, and Mark Dantonio, who had 132 wins at Cincinnati (2004-06) and Michigan State (2007-19) and turned the Spartans into a Big Ten contender.

The class also features former SEC stars in Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch and Alabama cornerback Antonio Langham, as well as regional standouts like Oklahoma State receiver Justin Blackmon, Oklahoma nose guard Dewey Selmon and Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith.