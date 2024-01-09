Heath Simpson named CEO of Ritter Communications

Jonesboro-based Ritter Communications, a private telecommunications and internet provider with 51,000 customers in Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and Tennessee, has promoted Chief Financial Officer Heath Simpson to CEO effective Jan. 31.

Outgoing Chief Executive Officer Alan Morse, who joined the company as president in 2014 and chief executive in 2019, is becoming executive chairman, an advisory role.

"Heath has established himself as a distinguished leader in our organization. He has the strategic vision, experience, skill set and focus to sustain our strong momentum and carry our performance to the next level," Morse said in a statement. "I am confident that, under his leadership, Ritter Communications will retain and enhance its position as a regional leader in the fiber broadband and telecom space."

Simpson joined Ritter Communications in March 2020 after more than 20 years at companies like AT&T and Frontier Communications. A release said he has contributed to the expansion of the RightFiber unit, which links home businesses with fiber internet. He became president and chief operations officer in late 2022, overseeing finance, information technology, project management, customer experience, field operations and human resources. He has bachelor's and master of business administration degrees from Texas Christian University.