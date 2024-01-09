Hogs’ WR coach signs for $200K

FAYETTEVILLE -- New University of Arkansas wide receivers coach Ronnie Fouch has signed a one-year contract that will pay him $200,000, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned through a public records request on Monday.

The UA officially announced Fouch's hiring on Monday after the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and other outlets reported it last week.

Fouch, 34, will be the lowest-paid member of Coach Sam Pittman's fifth-year staff.

His contract, which includes various incentives and allowances, will be rolled over for a year and his salary increased to $225,000 if Pittman is the head coach on March 1, 2025.

Fouch joins the Razorbacks after spending the past four seasons at Missouri State, where he served as co-offensive coordinator, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2023.

Fouch will reunite with Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, who hired him at Missouri State prior to the 2020 season to serve as running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator.

The two had also worked together previously when Petrino was head coach at Louisville from 2015-18.

Fouch, a native of Redlands, Calif., played quarterback at Washington for three seasons before transferring to Indiana State, where he started 22 games and passed for 4,316 yards and 38 touchdowns over two seasons.

He began his college coaching career as a graduate assistant at Georgia State (2013-14) before linking with Petrino at Louisville.

Fouch went on to coach quarterbacks in the spring of 2019 for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football, where he worked with ex-Raazorback Austin Allen, the team's backup quarterback.

Fouch coached tight ends at Florida Tech in the fall of 2019.