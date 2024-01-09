In the News

Idris Elba urged the British government to ban machetes and serrated knives in hopes of lowering teen stabbings, saying as he joined protesters outside Parliament that "I can't stay silent as more young lives are lost to these brutal and heartless crimes."

John Hauser, President of the George and Nora London Foundation for Singers, reminisced on opera superfan Lois Kirschenbaum as "a real friend to the foundation," as he revealed that her estate donated $215,000 to the foundation.

Jett Green, a 23-year-old inmate, was recaptured after walking away from the Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita, Okla., according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Chiara Ferragni, an Italian social media influencer, has been placed under a fraud investigation by prosecutors after it was revealed cakes that had been sold with her logo were not having their sales go to charity like customers had originally believed.

John Philo, an attorney, said a settlement in a federal labor law dispute over unpaid work done by students at a Michigan cosmetology school showed that "there are limits to what you can ask of your students."

Jay Ashcroft, Missouri's Republican secretary of state, said that he was "hopeful those responsible for such childish, cowardice acts will be brought to justice," after he became the latest politician to have a fake shooting reported at their home when Jefferson City police arrived at his house Sunday night.

Andy Beshear, the Democratic governor of Kentucky, declared he was "looking for good candidates that are running for the right reasons, that push back and reject anger politics," as he announced the launch of his PAC called In This Together.

Mehdi Hasan, a leading Muslim journalist, elected to quit MSNBC instead of accepting a demotion that made him lose his Sunday night program, declaring at the end of his last show that "I've decided to look for a new challenge."

Greg Gianforte, the Republican governor of Montana, said that "Susan and I are fortunate to have achieved the American dream, and with that, we believe we have an obligation to give back," after buying a historic Helena mansion for $4 million, which they intend to donate to the state for use as the governor's mansion.