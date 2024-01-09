Engineered to anger

Several weeks ago, a letter-writer accused Mike Masterson of parroting Fox News talking points. This got Mike in a huff, and he responded that he watches the full spectrum of "news" channels. I guess his idea of balance is having excrement thrown at him from all angles. He'd have better luck going to Murfreesboro than trying to find anything of value in that mess.

Now Mike opens his most recent online-exclusive column by listing verbatim four clickbait headlines from some right-leaning email he receives, claiming the stories are of supreme national importance without providing any more information. This is the embodiment of what is wrong with the political discourse these days. Asking readers to judge events solely from admittedly conservatively biased headlines just adds fuel to the fire of what Mike calls a "culture war."

Perhaps if people didn't have knee-jerk reactions to headlines that are engineered to anger, did some additional reading, and maybe actually got to know people who lead different lives than themselves, there might be a bit less fear and a bit more civility in the world.

ARLO LYLE

North Little Rock

Political opponents

History has a funny way of repeating itself throughout recorded time. About 1,000 years ago, in 1170 to be exact, the king of England asked some of his loyal followers if any of them might be able to solve the problem posed by a political opponent, the Archbishop of Canterbury. Shortly afterwards, a group of the king's henchmen murdered the archbishop, who was later canonized by the Catholic Church.

Three years ago the president of the United States publicly called upon his loyal supporters to take action against the certification of the election of his political opponent. They marched to the Capitol Building, erected a wooden gallows, and threatened to hang the vice president who was part of the certification process.

Now the former president refers to his political opponents as "vermin" who will "rot in hell." We are waiting to see if any of his followers will respond as they did on Jan. 6, 2021.

RICHARD A. WILLIAMS

Little Rock

Trump and military

Sen. Tom Cotton, a military veteran, endorsed Donald Trump for president. Where has he been these past few years that he could endorse Trump?

Let's see: Trump dishonored a Gold Star family; Trump told his chief of staff not to schedule photo ops with wheelchair-bound veterans because it made him look bad; and Trump avoided military service and called military heroes stupid for their courageous service.

Senator Cotton is unable to acknowledge the faults of Donald Trump and he should be ashamed of himself.

NEAL WHEELER

Mountain Home

Doesn't want peace

Israel's leader Benjamin Netanyahu seems determined to guarantee that peace in the Middle East will remain unlikely for many more generations.

CHARLIE BISHOP

Mabelvale

Take oath seriously

Three years ago, like millions of Americans, I watched in horror as a mob incited by the president attacked the U.S. Capitol. Tears streamed down my face as brave police officers were beaten trying to protect our members of Congress. Five people died within 36 hours, including a police officer. Insurrectionists breached the Capitol, destroyed property, carried gallows, and chanted "Hang Mike Pence." Their goal was to stop election certification. Members of Congress begged Donald Trump to call off the crowd and activate the National Guard. Frantic hours passed before the president finally ordered reinforcements.

That shameful day was caused by Trump's false claim that the election was stolen. Republican congressional members knew it was a lie. Sen. Mitch McConnell said, "Voters, the courts and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our republic forever."

Trump was impeached for incitement of insurrection. This included his statements that day encouraging lawless action against Congress and his unhinged efforts in the weeks prior to obstruct the election results.

Where are we now? The ex-president has continued to make baseless claims about a stolen election. The lie has been promoted by conspiratorial sources and permeates social media. We could not have imagined three years ago that this same guy would be leading in the Republican polls for the next election. He continues to spew undemocratic, hateful rhetoric. He will put our nation and world in danger again if given the chance.

What would really help to save our democracy right now? Republican members of Congress must speak truth and say: Biden won in 2020. Trump, having engaged in insurrection, is ineligible for office.

I'm asking Arkansas members to care more about our Constitution than fear of being primaried. Take your oath of office seriously. Save our nation.

TERI PATRICK

Little Rock

Democracy imperiled

If the Supreme Court strikes down those states that voted to keep Donald Trump off their ballots, then I do believe that America is on a closer slide to not being a democracy.

If you are a Republican, surely there is one of the candidates you can choose to represent your political philosophy other than a narcissistic megalomaniac. If Trump is not stopped by the courts, then there is something seriously wrong with the legal system in the United States of America.

SUSAN TURTON WEEKS

Sherwood