Mountainburg man dies in one-vehicle crash in Crawford County

MOUNTAINBURG -- A one-vehicle wreck on U.S. 71 left a man dead Friday.

James L. Morgan, 83, of Mountainburg died when his Chevrolet Trailblazer ran off the highway, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The vehicle was traveling north on U.S. 71 entering a curve to the left, but the driver failed to turn at the curve and went off the road on the east side of the highway, the report said. The Trailblazer struck a culvert with its front end, went airborne and then landed on its wheels in a ditch.

Morgan was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The road condition at the time of the accident was clear and wet, the report said.