Names and Faces





British music legend David Bowie was honored by the city of Paris Monday as they celebrated what would have been his 77th birthday and named a street after him in the city's southeast. Situated between two office buildings, rue David-Bowie was first announced in 2020 by Jerome Coumet, mayor of the 14th arrondissement. Bowie died after a battle with liver cancer at 69 in 2016. The inauguration featured a concert and exhibit, paying tribute to Bowie and his legacy. In 1965, Paris was the sight of Bowie's first performance outside of the United Kingdom, and the street allows songs like "Space Oddity" and "Let's Dance" along with his fashion to be recognized by Parisians. The street will open onto avenue Pierre-Mendes-France and connect to a future bridge linking the avenue to boulevard de l'Hopital, near the Austerlitz train station and Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital.

In his first interview since being convicted for assault and harassment, actor Jonathan Majors said he still hopes to work in Hollywood. "I pray I do, but it's God's plan and God's timing," Majors said in an interview that aired Monday on ABC's "Good Morning America." When asked if he deserves a second chance, Majors responded: "I think I do. I hope other people think that." A New York jury found the 34-year-old guilty last month of one misdeameanor assault charge and one harassment. violation for a March altercation with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. Majors was dropped from all upcoming projects by Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Co. hours after the verdict was read. Majors had been cast as the antagonist Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios while appearing in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" along with the first two seasons of "Loki." He had been set to star in "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," although the role is now unclear and Disney is refusing to say if they will recast it or not. Majors said he was "shocked and afraid," when he heard the verdict at the end of his trial. "I'm standing there and the verdict comes down. I say, 'How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution's evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'" He faces up to a year in jail for the assault conviction at his Feb. 6 sentencing, though probation or other non-jail sentences are possible.



