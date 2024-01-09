New charter school expects to open in former Lane Hotel in Rogers for 2024-25 school year, official says

ROGERS -- One open-enrollment charter school plans to replace another later this year at the former Lane Hotel location downtown.
Arkansas Schools for Advanced Studies plans to open its first state campus this fall at the Lane.
Official: School to be in Rogers instead of Bentonville after Lane opening
Today at 4:00 a.m.
