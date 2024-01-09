New charter school expects to open in former Lane Hotel in Rogers for 2024-25 school year, official says

Official: School to be in Rogers instead of Bentonville after Lane opening

Today at 4:00 a.m.

by Al Gaspeny

Joi Knight (left), director of development with Haas Hall Academy, and Stacy Keenan, director of development, walk up the south steps Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at the new Haas Hall Academy Rogers Campus in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/FILE PHOTO )

ROGERS -- One open-enrollment charter school plans to replace another later this year at the former Lane Hotel location downtown.

Arkansas Schools for Advanced Studies plans to open its first state campus this fall at the Lane.