Colliers acquires

Hot Springs firm

Colliers Arkansas has acquired 21-year-old Gehrki Commercial Real Estate, a Hot Springs brokerage and leasing firm, for an undisclosed sum.

"As Hot Springs and the surrounding area continue to grow, the combined companies as Colliers will ensure that Hot Springs maintains the highest level of commercial real estate services for many years to come," firm founder Brian Gehrki said in a statement.

Colliers Arkansas, based in Little Rock with another office in Rogers, will take on three Gehrki employees working from a soon-to-be-rebranded office on Central Avenue in Hot Springs. That team will continue to service Gehrki's active listings, transactions, developments and management properties.

The firm manages between 150,000 and 200,000 square feet of space, including the shopping center that houses Unique Furniture and Tractor Supply off U.S. 167 in North Little Rock.

The acquisition brings Colliers Arkansas up to 126 employees. It's Arkansas' largest commercial real estate and property management firm, with more than 20 million square feet of commercial space and $786 million worth of total transactions last year, and part of the global Colliers network, which has nearly 400 offices in 66 companies.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Walmart executive

to head bank board

A Walmart executive has been elected to lead the board of directors of the Little Rock branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Three other Arkansas business leaders were reappointed to the Little Rock board.

Jamie J. Henry, vice president of finance for emerging payments at Walmart, will serve as board chair this year. He has been a member of the Little Rock board since 2019.

The Little Rock office supervises banks, participates in community development efforts and provides economic education across Arkansas, which is part of the seven-state region under the St. Louis branch.

Jennifer J. Anglin of Fort Smith; Denise Thomas of Rogers; and Darrin Williams of Little Rock all were reappointed to board positions. The board also includes Christopher B. Hegi of El Dorado; Jeff Lynch of Little Rock; and Allison J.H. Thompson of Pine Bluff.

-- Andrew Moreau

Arkansas Index rises

to end day up 27.50

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 929.57, up 27.50.

"U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with tech shares leading the pack after last week's 4% sell-off as investors look for signs that the 'Goldilocks' scenario may continue for some time to come," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.